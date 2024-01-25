Tables Still Available for “Jazz at WinterFest” at the Green Park Inn this Friday and Saturday Featuring Local Jazz Great Todd Wright

Todd Wright’s quartet for the “Jazz at WinterFest” this weekend will include Andy Page, Steve Davidowski, Adam Booker and Rick Cline.

Reservations are still available for an enchanting evening with local jazz great Todd Wright and his quartet for the “Jazz at Winterfest” series this Friday and Saturday nights at the Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock. Admission to Wright’s performances is by dinner reservation in the Hotel’s Chestnut Grill restaurant only. A three course dinner will be served with reservations available beginning at 6:00 pm. There is no additional charge for the live music.

The setting will be in the Green Park Inn’s ballroom where there is not a bad seat in the house to enjoy an evening of jazz, food, drink and even dancing. While Todd Wright can’t remember the first time that he played the Green Park Inn, he has no doubt that the location is one of the finest music venues in the High Country. “We’re really looking forward to playing the Green Park again for Jazz at WinterFest 2024”, says Wright.

The Chestnut Grille Ballroom pictured during a gala party held a few years ago. You can see the stage and dance floor at the far end of the room.

Attendees will have a choice between two entrees; A classic chicken piccata with linguine or a pan seared Salmon with lemon aioli and edamame risotto cake prepared by Chef Scott Smith. The meal will start with either a Caesar or mixed green salad and end with a dessert selection of either flourless chocolate torte with grand mariner whipped cream or NY styled cheesecake with raspberry Corliss.

The 3 course prix fit menu is $39.95, excluding beverage and 20% gratuity. And of course all this comes with the soothing sound of jazz from the quartet. The Green Park Inn has plenty of parking and once inside the 133 year old inn you can enjoy the lobby setting that takes you back to the turn of the century as well as the Divide Lounge with its classic bar that actually sits on the Eastern Continental Divide.

Wright’s quartet for the “Jazz at WinterFest” this weekend will include Andy Page, Steve Davidowski, Adam Booker and Rick Cline. A prominent saxophonist, Wright is also the longtime Director of Jazz Studies at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, and President of the High Country Jazz Society which currently performs concerts at the Appalachian Theater in Boone during the summer season. He is also an accomplished studio musician and when not engaged in jazz education at ASU or performing locally he can be found performing with other notable musicians and ensembles. He has also organized and directed five international tours by the ASU Jazz Ensemble. Wright, a trustee of the North Carolina Humanities Council has been nominated for the O. Max Gardner award.

Also on both dates, from 4:00 to 6:30 pm on Friday and 5:00 to 6:30 pm on Saturday, legendary piano man Charlie Ellis will perform in the Green Park’s lobby along with buddies Dave Braun and Don Miller. Ellis was the owner of the Jazz Parlor in Blowing Rock in the 1970s and 80s and was a performance fixture at the venue as well as other music venues in town such as the renowned PB Scott’s. Ellis opened for or sat in with many jazz greats such as Ramsey Lewis and Herbie Mann. Ellis’ performances may also include surprise guest musicians. There is no charge, and no reservations are required to enjoy Charlie Ellis and Company in the Green Park lobby.

For more information about the events, menus, and reservations call the hotel at 828-414-9230. http://greenparkinn.com

The Divide Lounge with its classic bar that actually sits on the Eastern Continental Divide

Todd Wright

The Green Park Inn was opened in 1891 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The Green Park Inn is the second oldest resort hotel in North Carolina, and serves as the last of Western North Carolina’s Grand Manor Hotels.

