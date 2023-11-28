Studio K Presents The Nutcracker: The Magical Holiday Tradition Continues in Boone Dec. 8-10

By Sherrie Norris

The Nutcracker is one of those timeless treasures that comes around once a year, performed by countless dance troupes on stages across the world. Nowhere is the seasonal ballet loved more than it is in Boone, where for nearly four decades, Studio K Youth Ballet Company has produced the enchanting presentation this time each year.

From Thursday, Dec. 8 — Sunday, Dec. 10, audiences of all ages will fill the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts in Boone for the production, in which more than 300 local dancers — from ages 2 to 70 — will bring the magic to life once again.

And no one is more excited than Cay Harkins, founder of Studio K, who has made it all possible since first introducing The Nutcracker to Boone in the 1980s, not too many years after her arrival in Boone.

A Charlotte native with years of experience as a dance student and instructor, Harkins came to the area in 1977, landing the role of Dorothy at Land of Oz, where she met her (future) husband, Andy Harkins, the Tin Man. The couple was married in ’79 and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

Dancing Their Way Through Life

Together, the Harkins duo has danced their way through life, eventually joined by their four daughters who all grew up on the stage; today, three are instructors at Studio K, while one is currently a princess at Disney World.

“It’s definitely a family affair for us,” Harkins said. Our daughters were raised in ballet, loved it and stuck with it. Not only have they and my husband performed in the Nutcracker with me, but now, so do three of my sons-in-law, two granddaughters and one grandson.”

Times have certainly changed for Harkins since she opened Studio K Dance Workshop in 1979. ​

“When we first got started and decided to do The Nutcracker, we didn’t have the money or ability to put together costuming, etc.,” she said. “We didn’t have the excellent male dancers we have now, either. But now, we have our own inventory of costumes, and plenty of amazing dancers, both male and female —290 children and about 10 adults.”

How does the stage accommodate all those dancers, we asked?

“Our productions are spread out over four days, with the younger ginger kids, gumdrops and angels alternating performances. The older girls and adults are on stage every night,” she responded.

And, many of the dancers start young and stay for years, she added.

“We have several who have done it every single year. It takes a lot of commitment and many have told us through the years that Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without the Nutcracker.”

This year, there are several “third generation” dancers, as well as mother/daughter pairs in the performance.

Harkins shared a fun story about a woman discovering that she was pregnant as her daughter, a longtime ballerina at the studio, was nearing her high school graduation. “Upon learning that the baby was another girl, the younger boys in the family exclaimed, ‘Oh, no, not another 18 years of the Nutcracker!”

And About The Nutcracker

According to Studio K’s description, “If the music sounds sweeter than sugarplums, the dancers seem lighter than air, and the snowflakes sparkle more brightly than ever before, you are not dreaming, but you have escaped into the magical holiday classic ballet The Nutcracker, by Tchaikovsky.”

Harkins agrees that, after all these years, the holiday season would not be complete without this festive tradition performed by her ballet company.

“It is my Christmas, and my family feels the same,” she said. “I have asked my children, ‘What if I said let’s not do Nutcracker?’ They responded that it would be like taking Christmas from them. My youngest ones, especially, have never known anything else.”

Has she ever considered hanging it up?

“Never,” she responded. “ I don’t think my children or grandchildren would allow it to happen. If I tapped out, there would be someone to take over — it would move forward.”

There was a time not so long ago, however, when she wasn’t sure if it would survive.

“Things were a bit uncertain during the COVID pandemic,” Harkins admitted “We thought it was done, but we got through it.”

She explained: “We missed six months of dance classes. On our first day back in the studio in late September, someone asked if we would be doing the Nutcracker. I said I didn’t think so. But, we did it – to a closed audience!! We staged the whole thing and videoed our performances at various sites around town — outdoors, inside large venues, and we were all in masks so you couldn’t tell who was who. A professional videographer pulled it all together, the finished product was handled through a ticket agency – and it brought in enough (money) to cover the cost!”

Making Magic Happen

Harkins offered a glimpse into the storyline of the well-loved ballet — how the toy nutcracker, belonging to a young girl named Clara, is transformed into a brave prince and takes her on a “dreamy” Christmas Eve journey into the Land of Snow and Sweets.

“Our huge cast of dancers brings Clara’s dazzling holiday fairy tale to life,” she shares. “And the stage sparkles with playful mice, a court of soldiers, guardian angels, graceful snowflakes, waltzing flowers, precious bonbons, party guests, ginger kids, and sugar plums!”

And, as Harkins personally can attest, “It is the dream of every little girl — and every big girl — to dance in The Nutcracker!”

The show is a wonderful way for families to start off the Christmas season, she added. “From the hundreds of glamorous costumes and colorful backdrops to the amazing growing Christmas tree and enchanting snowfall, this show takes the audience on an extraordinary journey.”

In spite of endless hours of preparation, rehearsals — and so much more behind the scenes than anyone could imagine, for Cay Harkins, directing the Nutcracker every year is truly a labor of love.

“I am so very blessed to be surrounded by such passionate dancers. The entire company looks forward to returning to rehearsals in early October every year; that’s when we (prayerfully) cast the show and start putting the production pieces together. Once the children learn what character they are going to be, they can’t get home fast enough to tell their parents!”

And the following weeks are full of activity, with each group scheduled separately for rehearsals, etc.

And it’s just not those on stage who work hard for weeks prior in preparation, Harkins added. “We kinda have it down-pat after all these years, but there’s a lot of behind the scenes work that is required. We are so thankful for all of our volunteers who help make it all possible. When every child has to have his or her own costume, there’s a lot of sewing going on. We have numerous helpers with multiple roles, plus graphic designers, poster makers, etc. There’s backstage directors, calling for everything that happens on the stage — from the backdrop changes, to curtains opening and closing just at the right times — and all the kids getting from the holding areas to the stage. Every group of kids has their grade parents/volunteers who are all stay alert to what’s going on, plus the auditorium staff of about 15 who we work with very closely. It’s not as easy as it might seem, but once we’re out there in the middle it all, it’s magical.”

During her interview with High Country Press, Harkins was busy gluing pom-poms onto head bands, never missing a beat.

“The first time everyone comes together is on Wednesday before the show. Everything and everyone goes on the stage. We’re usually ready by then. And four shows later, it’s all over for another year.”

With a deep respect for her faith, Harkins admitted, “It really is a God- send for us to do it every year – it’s prayed through, and every child is prayed over. We couldn’t do it alone. There are too many intricate things that could fall apart without Him.”

No question, there’s a lot of work required to get to opening night, but when that curtain comes up, the thrill and excitement the cast experience is worth it all.

“When our performers walk on that stage, that’s the highlight of their year, to be able to hear everyone applauding, and knowing your name is in the program. It’s a glorious time for everyone!”

And, yes, it’s always sad when the curtain closes once again after the final performance, Harkins surmised. “ And then, there’s three days of cleaning up, packing up and mailing a lot of the inventory once we get through. And then, when everything is put away, I’m lonely and wondering what do I do now?”

“The Nutcracker is a wonderful tradition for Studio K,” Harkins concludes. “And as with most traditions, you need friends and family to share in the joy with you. We are a family — and we hope that you will join us for this very special event.”

The four scheduled local performances of The Nutcracker Ballet are as follows: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9; and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets can be purchased at The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office by calling (828) 262-4046 or by visiting www.studiokdancer.com

The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts is located on the campus of Appalachian State University, at 733 Rivers St. in Boone.

