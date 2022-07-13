Prepare for Takeoff: Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Famous Frisbee Dog Performers – K9s In Flight, July 23-25 and 28-31

Blowing Rock, N.C. – The K-9s In Flight Frisbee dogs are returning to Tweetsie Railroad this season to amaze and entertain guests with their flips and tricks. The highflying pups will be at Tweetsie Railroad July 23-25 and 28-31.

“This talented team of trainers and dogs is a fan favorite, and for good reason,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “They perform around the country at events and on television, and we’re honored to partner with them for another season of frisbee flying fun.”

Along with jaw-dropping performances, K-9s In Flight embodies an important mission. Each of the dog entertainers has been rescued or adopted off the streets or from various shelters across the country. K-9s In Flight strives to emphasize the importance of animal adoption.

“There is a special connection between us and our four-legged friends. Our goal is to share the joy that comes from adopting an animal with audiences around the country,” said John Misita, K-9s In Flight dog trainer. “It’s a treat for us and our dogs to watch our shows impact each person in our audience, and they always leave with a smile.”

As the country’s top K-9 sports entertainers, the K-9s In Flight team has spread its mission around the country with special appearances on The Disney Channel, ESPN, Animal Planet Expo and the NFL Experience.

Performances will be each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., with a 5 p.m. show on Saturdays. Shows are included in regular park admission. Seating for the shows will be first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. The park is located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences including an unforgettable and exciting three-mile trip into the Old West on a train pulled by historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives. Other attractions include live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.

About K-9s In Flight

K-9s In Flight “homeless to highflying” Frisbee Dog Entertainment breaks the mold from the average dog act with one-of-a-kind K9 sports shows. K-9s In Flight have performed halftime shows at NBA and NFL games with additional performances on ESPN, Disney Channel, The Animal Planet Expo and The NFL Experience. All of the K-9s In Flight stars have been rescued or adopted from streets and shelters around the country. More information can be found at https://k9sinflight.com/.

