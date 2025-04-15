Next Weekend, April 24-27, Begins MerleFest’s 37th Festival; Tickets Still Available

Wilkesboro, NC – The final countdown is here! In just one week, MerleFest, presented by Window World, will enter its 37th year, inviting music lovers from all backgrounds to enjoy a world-class lineup amidst the beautiful foothills in Wilkesboro, NC. The energy is undeniable as staff and volunteers put the finishing touches on this year’s event. MerleFest veterans and newcomers alike are scouring over stage schedules, downloading the official MerleFest Mobile App, and perfecting their plans for a stellar, jam-packed weekend.

Next weekend, April 24-27, begins MerleFest’s 37th festival, and this year’s lineup features a bounty of all-star acts and jams. With headliners like Bonnie Raitt, The Avett Brothers, Watchhouse, and The Steeldrivers, the surprise resurgence of the Late Night Jam hosted by Sam Bush, the magic that is the Hillside Album Hour, and so much more, the 2025 installment of MerleFest is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend for all.

MerleFest Late Night Jam returns in 2025! Tickets are available here for the Late Night Jam hosted by Sam Bush and friends, brought to you by BGS (The Bluegrass Situation). Friday’s Jam promises an unforgettable super-set featuring an All-Star cast of heavy hitters.. Among those joining in on the fun will be East Nash Grass, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Peter Rowan, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Trischka, Woody Platt, and more.

MerleFest 2025 tickets are available now! Save on festival tickets by purchasing advance tickets before April 23rd. For ticket info., please visit merlefest.org/purchase.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

