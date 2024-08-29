Milepost Music Brings Live Music to The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park in September

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, located at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs, N.C. Free outdoor concerts will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays in September. These will be the final concerts of this year’s Milepost Music season to take place at Doughton Park.

Jackson Cunningham

Jackson Cunningham & Friends will perform on Sunday, Sept. 8. Cunningham is a luthier and old-time musician. Family ties and a love for bluegrass and country music led him to move from Oregon to Southwest Virginia in 2005. There he began building instruments full-time and playing toe-tapping, foot-stomping old-time music with his band Nobody’s Business.

Caleb and Sara Davis

His & Hers will perform on Sunday, Sept. 22. His & Hers is a folk and Americana band from Winston-Salem, N.C. The husband-and-wife duo of Caleb and Sara Davis found their love for music singing together in their high school choir. With Caleb on guitar and Sara on mandolin, they perform original songs about family, relationships, and community, along with timeless traditional tunes and surprising covers that keep the crowd singing along.

Milepost Music concerts are held at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the second and fourth Sunday of each month in June, July, August, and September.

Milepost Music at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park is sponsored by Come Hear North Carolina.

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. The Bluffs Restaurant will offer food and beverages for purchase during the concerts. Visitors may bring their own food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

About Milepost Music

Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Milepost Music concerts are held at iconic destinations along the Parkway including Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville in June, July, August, and September. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/concert-calendar.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. It is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

