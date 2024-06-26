Milepost Music Brings Live Music to Doughton Park on July 14 and 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to Doughton Park/The Bluffs, located at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs, N.C. Free outdoor concerts will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays in July.

Gap Civil will perform Sunday, July 14. Hailing from Sparta, N.C., Gap Civil plays old-time, country, bluegrass, Americana, and gospel with a hearty dose of original music. The band features Todd Hiatt (guitar), Chris Johnson (banjo, bass), Lucas Pasley (fiddle, vocals), and Kyle Dean Smith (bass, lead guitar).

The Mountain Laurels will perform Sunday, July 28. A Celtic folk band from the High Country of North Carolina, The Mountain Laurels bring a mix of Celtic, fiddle, and folk music to the stage. Band members are Rhonda Lorence (violin), Connie Woolard (hammered dulcimer), Elaine Gray (guitar), Dr. Suzi Mills (bass, vocals), and Lauren Hayworth (banjo, whistle, vocals).

Milepost Music concerts are held at the Doughton Park/The Bluffs on the second and fourth Sunday of each month in June, July, August, and September.

Upcoming Milepost Music concerts at Doughton Park/The Bluffs:

Aug. 11: Almost Irish Band

Aug. 25: Luke Mears & Friends

Sept. 8: Jackson Cunningham & Friends

Sept. 22: His & Hers

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. The Bluffs Restaurant will offer food and beverages for purchase during the concerts. Visitors may bring their own food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Milepost Music at Doughton Park/The Bluffs is sponsored by Come Hear North Carolina.

About Milepost Music

Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Milepost Music concerts are held at iconic destinations along the Parkway including Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park/The Bluffs, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville in June, July, August, and September. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/concert-calendar.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. It is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

