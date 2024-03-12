MerleFest Shares Stage Schedules for 2024 Event; 36th Annual Festival Takes Place April 25-28 in Wilkesboro

MerleFest, presented by Window World, will hold its 36th annual festival April 25-28 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. Today festival organizers announced MerleFest pioneering artist John Cowan will join the already stellar lineup, including appearances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, and many more. Additionally, the festival is proud to unveil the complete 2024 stage schedules, in conjunction with the release of the updated MerleFest 2024 mobile app (available now for download now on all Apple and Android devices), making it easier than ever to plan your weekend, set reminders for performance times, learn more about each artist, listen to the official MerleFest 2024 Spotify playlist, and much more.

Ahead of this year’s festival, MerleFest fans can enjoy a screening of director Robert Kinlaw’s award winning documentary, My Name is Merle. The film will premiere on Thursday, March 21, at 10 PM, on PBS NC and the free PBS App. Chronicling the rise and continued legacy of North Carolina’s favorite community fundraiser-turned renowned music festival, My Name is Merle is a delightful crash course in all things MerleFest. My Name is Merle is produced by EducationNC.

MerleFest is proud to once again welcome its 2024 Acoustic Kids Showcases with Andy May. Since 2001, the Acoustic Kids program has given young musicians of any skill level the opportunity to perform on festival stages in a supportive environment. Beginner through pro, all musicians 18 or younger are welcome to participate and share their music with the MerleFest audience. Each year, MerleFest hosts three, 1.5-hour showcases, and a half-hour Acoustic Kids Ambassadors set. Pre-registration is required to participate in Acoustic Kids and is open through March 20 (or until all showcases are full). Register early to hold your spot! Online registration, showcase schedules, and FAQs are available at https://andymay.com/acoustic-kids-registration-merlefest/, and detailed registration instructions are at https://andymay.com/acoustic-kids/registration-instructions/.

The Wilkes Community College Foundation will host its fourth annual MerleFest Mega Raffle to support scholarships at WCC. Over $140,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. ONLY 3,000 tickets will be sold, and you do not have to be present to win. The Mega Raffle drawings will be held during the festival on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Raffle/Silent Auction Tent at 2:00 p.m. Winners will be announced during the live drawings and notified via email and phone to confirm the prize. Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries to the MerleFest Mega Raffle drawings. Mega Raffle tickets ON SALE NOW! https://merlefest.org/megaraffle/

Celebrating its 36th year this spring, MerleFest continues to draw fans from all over the world to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains for four days of music, moments and memories. Proceeds from the annual event will support the year-round initiatives of Wilkes Community College while continuing to preserve and honor the legacies of its founding figures, Doc and Merle Watson.

MerleFest 2024 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.

