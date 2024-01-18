Local Jazz Great Todd Wright Reprises “Jazz at WinterFest” at the Green Park Inn Next Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th

A prominent saxophonist, Todd Wright is also the longtime Director of Jazz Studies at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, and a Founder of the High Country Jazz Society.

While local jazz great Todd Wright can’t remember the first time that he played the Green Park Inn he has no doubt that the location is one of the finest music venues in the High Country, and on Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th, Wright will again headline the “Jazz at WinterFest” Series held at the Green Park Inn during Blowing Rock’s annual WinterFest Weekend. “We’re really looking forward to playing the Green Park again for Jazz at WinterFest 2024”, says Wright.

A prominent saxophonist, Wright is also the longtime Director of Jazz Studies at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, and a Founder of the High Country Jazz Society which currently performs concerts at the Appalachian Theater in Boone during the summer season. He is also an accomplished studio musician and when not engaged in jazz education at ASU or performing locally he can be found touring nationally and internationally with notable jazz ensembles. He has also organized and directed three international tours by the ASU Jazz Ensemble. Wright has been nominated for the O. Max Gardner award and is the recipient of the Jazz Fellowship Award of the North Carolina Arts Council.

Wright’s quartet for the “Jazz at WinterFest 2024” weekend will include Andy Page, Steve Davidowski, Adam Booker and Rick Cline. Admission to Wright’s performances is by dinner reservation in the Hotel’s Chestnut Grill restaurant only. A three course dinner will be served ($39.95) with reservations available beginning at 6:00 pm. There is no additional charge for the live music.

Also on both dates, from 4:00 to 6:30 pm on Friday and 5:00 to 6:30 pm on Saturday, legendary piano man Charlie Ellis will perform in the Green Park’s lobby along with buddies Dave Braun and Don Miller. Ellis was the owner of the Jazz Parlor in Blowing Rock in the 1970s and 80s and was a performance fixture at the venue as well as other music venues in town such as the renowned PB Scott’s. Ellis opened for or sat in with many jazz greats such as Ramsey Lewis and Herbie Mann. Ellis’ performances may also include surprise guest musicians. Charlie Ellis’ performance is free and open to the public by joining him in the lobby at Green Park.

For more information about the events, menus, and reservations call the hotel at 828-414-9230. http://greenparkinn.com

The Green Park Inn was opened in 1891 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The Green Park Inn is the second oldest resort hotel in North Carolina, and serves as the last of Western North Carolina’s Grand Manor Hotels.

