Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music is pleased to announce the return of our Matinee Series. Performers are booked for our 2022 Matinee concerts to be held on the second Tuesday of each month from June through October, from 2 – 3:15 PM. All programs are held in comfortable indoor settings, are easily accessible for folks of all ages and abilities and have ample parking. As in years past, these programs are free to attend with a suggested donation of $10 following the program.



Tuesday, June 21: Derek Poitr & William Ritter – An Afternoon of Traditional Appalachian Ballad Singing, Old-Time Music & Mountain Lore with a new generation of tradition bearers. Ashe County Civic Center, 962 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694, 2 PM

Tuesday, July 19: Pickin’ Thistles – Fresh off their appearance at MerleFest, America’s top roots-based music festival, the sibling trio returns to wow Mountain Home Music Matinee attendees. Ashe County Civic Center, 962 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694, 2 PM

Tuesday, August 16: Strictly Clean & Decent – An afternoon of fantastic acoustic music with Mountain Home Music favorites Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler, and Kay Crouch. Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E King St, Boone, NC 28607, 2 PM



Tuesday, September 20: Big Ron Hunter – An afternoon of red-bank, squirrel-scratchin’ blues with the world’s happiest bluesman. Ashe County Civic Center, 962 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694, 2 PM



Tuesday, October 18: Bellevue Rendezvous – An afternoon of swinging jazz and beautiful vocal harmonies with Boone-based trio Kim France, Andy Page, and Lauren Hayworth. Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E King St, Boone, NC 28607, 2 PM



About Mountain Home Music: Founded by Joe Shannon, this concert series is in its 29th year. Its mission is to honor the songs, stories, and dance of the Appalachian culture and to provide comfortable venues for both musicians and audiences.

About matinees: We are a nonprofit 501 c-3 educational corporation, which has in the past produced 18 – 20 concerts a year. We began our matinees (which was an idea from Joe Shannon, our founder) to accommodate senior communities, assisted living facilities, and anyone who prefers afternoon performances.

About access to our venues: Our matinees are presented in comfortable and accessible indoor settings with easy access and ample parking for buses. The matinees will be presented in Boone and West Jefferson with plenty of other sights to see nearby and lots of delicious restaurants to choose from.

About cost and reservations: Mountain Home Music Matinees are “Pay as you Exit.” If you enjoyed the concert, please support us and our musicians. We suggested a donation of $10, but Mountain Home Music and our artists appreciate anything that you can give. We never ask any artist to play for free, so we sincerely appreciate your support. We hope you have a great time and leave each program with a smile!

For information and Reservations:

Sarah Borders,704-657-6696 [email protected]

Bob Goddard, 828-719-0195 [email protected]

Online Reservation Form

Courtney Wheeler 336-971-4291 [email protected]

Learn more at mountainhomemusic.org

