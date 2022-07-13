Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Announces July Concerts Starting July 17th

We can hardly wait for our first show of the year at the beautifully restored, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country featuring Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth with Orville Hicks on Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 PM!But wait we must because we have two other great programs before then! (But you don’t have to wait – tickets are on sale now)

We are thrilled once again, to be partnering with the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and the Watauga Arts Council to bring you, Concerts in the Gardens in the absolutely stunning Daniel Boone Native Gardens! We hope you will make plans to join us on Thursday, July 17 from 4 – 6PM for the Todd Wright Quartet.

This family-friendly concert series and Art Market features great music, local art vendors, garden tours, food and beverage offerings, and loads of fun. Bring a blanket or lawn chair (sorry, no furry friends are allowed in the Gardens) and join us from 4 – 6 PM at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, 651 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, NC.



Tickets are $15 for General Admission, $10 for BRAHM & Mountain Home Music members, Children under 13 and 65 +, and available at www.blowingrockmuseum.org



Save the date for the final two Concerts in the Gardens:

Sunday, August 28: Tray Wellington Band

Sunday, September 18: Junaluska Gospel Choir

In other exciting news, Pickin’ Thistles returns to the Mountain Home Music Matinee Stage at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 19 at the Ashe Civic Center! The Mountain Home Music Matinee Series is free to attend with a suggested donation following the program. All Matinees begin at 2 PM on the 3rd Tuesday of every month through October. Plan your group outing to Boone or West Jefferson to catch some of the best local talents from our region at these afternoon concerts. Reserve your spot today!

And that brings us back full circle to Saturday, July 30 when we return to the Appalachian Theatre to present Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth, with storyteller, Orville Hicks at 7:30 PM! We are looking forward to sharing this special evening of traditional music and storytelling with you! Learn more and grab your tickets at apptheatre.org

You can always check out the entire slate of 2022 Mountain Home Music programming at mountainhomemusic.com!

And as always, thanks for sticking with us! We look forward to sharing the music, singing, storytelling, and dance of our region with you in the coming months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

