Highland Games set to return to Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows July 10 to 13

The long and storied tradition that is the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games returns to MacRae Meadows on Thursday, July 10, continuing through Sunday, July 13.

This marks the 69th year for the beloved and historic celebration of Scottish ancestry and heritage, with the popular festival once again bringing a “wee bit o’ Scotland” to the High Country of North Carolina.

“This year’s games are a great reason for folks to travel to the North Carolina High Country,” said Stephen Quillin, president of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. “Not only are we excited for the lineup this year, but we can’t wait to see the mountains full of visitors again for such a special occasion.”

Throughout the weekend of events, guests can take in the awe-inspiring spectacle of traditional Scottish athletic competitions, which includes Scottish heavy athletics, track and field competitions, Highland wrestling and more.

Additionally, guests can enjoy signature Scottish cuisine, cultural enrichments, traditional and contemporary Scottish music, dancing competitions, the Parade of Tartans and the ever-popular sheep dog herding demonstration. The Highland Games offer a unique experience for the whole family that guests will enjoy regardless of their lineage.

Grandfather Mountain offers a distinct backdrop to these games that is not so different from the original Braemar Gathering that inspired the founders of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games decades ago.

Operated and organized by Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Inc., the festivities begin Thursday, July 10, with border collie sheepherding demonstrations and Celtic entertainment.

Shortly thereafter, the games officially get underway with the Torch Light Ceremony on Thursday evening, where representatives from all clans — many of whom travel from across the country and world to attend the games each year — announce their families’ participation in the gathering. Truly a sight to behold, the “raising of the clans” proclaims that they have convened to celebrate their heritage.

This year, 109 clans will be represented on the field, as well as 18 educational and cultural societies. This includes Clan MacLaren as “Honored Clan.” Florian MacLaren, their designated Tanist (Heir to the Chiefship), will be serving as the Chieftain of the Games.

The “Distinguished Clan” is Clan MacAlister. Their chief is William McAlester of Loup and Kennox.

Friday offers a full day of activities with Highland dance competitions, Celtic Grove music performances, a children’s caber toss clinic, amateur heavy athletics and the Celtic Rock Concert that night.

Saturday sees the start of both the “Elite” Women Heavy Athletics Qualifying and the “Professional” Class Heavy Athletics, including such feats of strength as the caber toss, the sheaf toss, the hammer throw and others. During the day, piping, harp and fiddling competitions will take place, as well as additional musical entertainment, culminating in the much-anticipated nighttime Celtic Jam Concert.

Throughout the weekend of events, guests can take in the awe-inspiring spectacle of traditional Scottish athletic competitions while enjoying signature Scottish cuisine, cultural enrichments, traditional and contemporary Scottish music, dancing competitions, the Parade of Tartans and the ever-popular sheep dog herding demonstration. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

Among this year’s musical talent is Seven Nations as the lead Celtic rock band, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary album. They will be joined by former members in their performances this year. Additionally, the lead traditional Celtic band is the Seán Heely Band, who recently performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Cultural experiences will be offered in the award-winning Scottish Cultural Village Tent over the course of the weekend, which is celebrating its 10th year. The 2025 Village programming includes topics such as the Story of the Burns Supper, Scotch and American whiskies, Macbeth vs. The Bard, Gaelic speech in the Carolinas and The Darien Fiasco.

Athletic events are repeated on Sunday for amateurs and athletes 40 and older, in addition to the Parade of Tartans, kilted running events, children’s events and the Clan Tug of War. The weekend’s programming concludes Sunday afternoon with the closing ceremonies.

To learn more about admission to the 2025 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, including parking and shuttle bus information, call 828-733-1333 or visit www.gmhg.org. For lodging and travel information, contact the N.C. High Country Host Regional Visitor Center at 800-438-7500 or visit www.highcountryhost.com.