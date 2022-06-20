Highland Echoes Music & Dance Company Performs its Full-Length Stage Show “Highland Echoes” at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country July 7-10 as part of the Highland Games

Residents and visitors in the Watauga County area have the chance to witness a music and dance spectacle like none other when the international Highland Echoes Music & Dance Company performs its full-length stage show “Highland Echoes” at the Appalachian theater of the High Country this July.

Formed in 2018 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit Highland Echoes offers inspiring and educational programs to engage the youth in Scottish cultural heritage with a focus on the Indigenous Scots Gaelic Language and the dying culture of the Highland people.

The Highland Echoes show features 26 of the world’s best Highland Dancers and Celtic musicians.

Dance director Sandra Gribbin and producer Jennifer Licko are incredibly proud to have realized the vision of showcasing highland dance and music in a contemporary fashion. Our goal is to reach today’s audience by connecting them to their story rooted in North America’s rich Scottish heritage.

Although both the music and dance are grounded in traditional Highland techniques, the choreography, arrangements, and costuming are contemporary and dynamic and will appeal to a wide range of people. What these dancers & musicians are doing for Scottish culture is akin to what Riverdance did for Irish culture. And it may come as no surprise that the lead fiddler player and Musical Director for Highland Echoes is Patrick Mangnan who was the Musical Director and fiddle player for Riverdance for over 12 years. Music in the Highland Echoes show, composed by Jennifer Licko and Patrick Mangan speaks to today’s contemporary audiences but retains a traditional Celtic foundation.

British music producer and arranger, Bob Noble, was instrumental in creating a new riveting soundtrack for Highland Echoes.

In today’s world where diversity is a part of who we are, we still have a natural instinct to find the roots of where we came from. Highland Echoes is a reflection of our connection to those roots and the diversity in which is it portrayed. Get your Celtic spirit on and join us in July for the NEWEST music & dance extravaganza to hit the stage in Scottish style! Visit HighlandEchoes.com for more information.

The Highland Echoes show will be presented in Boone NC at the Appalachain High Country theater from July 7-10, 2022 as a part of the Grandfather Mt. Highland Games Week.

Highland Echoes is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that began in 2018 serving to offer inspiring and educational programs to engage the youth in Scottish cultural heritage with a focus on the Indigenous Scots Gaelic Language and the dying culture of the Highland people.

Highland Echoes currently serves over 20,000 students with a free curriculum integrated educational unit about Scottish culture. (ScotlandInTheClass.com)

The Highland Echoes Show video production documentary will be pitched to PBS for broadcast inclusion.

The Highland Echoes Show video production performance will offer online viewing tickets.

The Highland Echoes show the international company is comprised of 26 of the world’s best highland dancers and Celtic musicians.

Riverdance’s Fiddle Player of 12 years, Patrick Mangan composed 4 musical pieces for the Highland Echoes show and is featured as the fiddle player on the complete Highland Echoes soundtrack

Celtic album of the year winner, Jennifer Licko composed 8 tunes & songs for the Highland Echoes and is the featured singing on the complete Highland Echoes soundtrack.

Scottish family organizations and cultural societies have the opportunity to represent their groups during the ‘Calling Of The Clans’ music piece in the show. The purpose is to give the audiences an opportunity to discover and connect with their own family heritage as well as to help support the financial needs of the show.

Visit HighlandEchoes.com to make a donation, purchase tickets, or secure a Patron, Clan, or Sponsor package.

