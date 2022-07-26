High Country Crank-Up Makes Unexpected Move to Fairgrounds For This Weekend’s Event, 28-30 

By Sherrie Norris

The Carolina Flywheelers’ 42nd Annual High Country Crank-Up is just hours away, and the show will go on as scheduled — July 28-30 — but in a new location, said President A.J. Miller.

The event, usually held on Hwy. 421 across from Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Deep Gap, will take place at the fairgrounds on Roby Greene Road in Boone, just a short distance from the former site.

The change was made following an unexpected notice that the Brown property would not be available for the crank-up this year, Miller said, so the organization jumped into action and secured the new location “just in time.”

Last year’s event saw hundreds of people coming to the area for the post-pandemic return of one of the most unique events of its kind, Miller said. Losing a year because of COVID only strengthened the draw of the crowd.

“It’s like something you don’t see very often,” Miller said. “And it’s special for those of us who love hit-and-miss engines, antique tractors, tools and other farm equipment, and just good old-fashioned family fun. We have people who come every year from Georgia, Florida, Ohio and New York, just to name a few places.

Described as an “historical power event,” and reminiscent of the “good old days,” special features at the crank-up include a large display of antique engines, various models, tractors, tools and other farm implements, many of which are still in operation today.

Always a highlight for all ages is the tractor parade on Saturday and the “pedal pull” featuring kids on pedal tractors.

Exhibitors, vendors and spectators are also welcome and appreciated.

Food vendors will be available onsite. No alcohol is allowed on property. The event and its host group will not be responsible for any accidents.

Primitive on-site camping is allowed and limited camper hook-ups (with additional fee) are available.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day.

Admission for adults is $5 for one day; $6 for a two-day pass, $8 for all three days. Kids under 12 are admitted free. Seniors are admitted on Friday only for $3.

The event is sponsored by Carolina Fly-Wheelers, Inc., a local non-profit and historical organization.

Current officers of the organization are:

AJ Miller, President

Rodney Miller, Vice-president

Elaine McNeal, Treasurer

Samantha Miller, Secretary

Betty Hodges, assistant Secretary

For general show information, email [email protected] or call

Betty Hodges at 828-264-4977

For specifics, call the following:

Tractor info: A.J. Miller 828-406-0716

Food Vendor/ Merchandise Info: Jacob Ray 828-406-4204

Scenes from earlier years of the High Country Crank-Up include exhibits of various steam engines and antique farm equipment, for the young as well as the young-at-heart.

