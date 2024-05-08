Full Music Schedule, New Disc Golf Course, VIP Liquor Lineup Announced for FloydFest 24~Horizon Coming July 24 to 28

FLOYD, VA — The full music schedule is now live for FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Explore the full music schedule (both By-Day & By-Stage) on FloydFest.com.

In addition to the full schedule (which is subject to change), Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. & Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. formally announce a new disc golf course that will debut during the 2024 festival, curated and crafted in concert with its longtime partner Innova Discs. The FloydFest DGC will be open for free play throughout all five days of ‘Horizon,’ but will also serve as host to two opportunities for organized play: Innova’s Disc Golf Glow Round at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 25; and Innova’s Disc Golf Tournament, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Also, the impressive VIP liquor lineup sees its debut today, with the following brands signed-on to pour during the daily Happy Hours in the Bitchin’ Sauce VIP Pub: Seagram’s Vodka, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, J.H. Bards Spirit Company, Appalachian Heritage Distillery, Twin Creeks Distillery, Black Heath Meadery, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata Tequila, Tincup Whisky and Kraken Gold Spiced Rum.

Read all about all of these new announcements and more in today’s official e-blast newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/full-schedule-new-disc-golf-course-vip-liquor-lineup-na-beer-announced-for-floydfest-24horizon.

Many ticket types are now sold out, but select tickets do remain (namely Single-Day GA and Single-Day GA PAIR + PARKING Bundles) and can be purchased by visiting https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon.

Volunteer opportunities are still available and information (as well as applications and a link to register) can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/contact-us/volunteers/.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will be headliner for Thursday night

FloydFest 24~Horizon’s lineup is topped by a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night; Austin, Texas’ psychedelic-soul outfit and seven-time Grammy Award nominees Black Pumas; one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers Charley Crockett; as well as West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival.

Black Pumas

“JRAD,” Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Sierra Ferrell are in good company, joined by a talented and eclectic emerging bill: Allen Stone, The Record Company, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Leftover Salmon, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Jupiter & Okwess, Drayton Farley, Little Stranger, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Nude Party, S.G. Goodman, Vincent Neil Emerson, The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, Eggy, Neighbor, The Wilder Blue, Jaime Wyatt, Hogslop String Band, Próxima Parada, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Easy Star All-Stars, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Ben Chapman, The Commonheart, J & The Causeways, Grace Bowers, Sexbruise?, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Shawn Mullins, Hank, Pattie & The Current, Music Road Co, The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute, The Dead Reckoning Plays The Allman Brothers, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

Bitchin’ Music Group’s 2024 series is also on the bill, and includes Jade Jackson, Jesse Daniel Edwards, L.A. Edwards, Landon Pigg and The Master Speed.

The Floyd Country Store returns as a marquee partner, not only as the sponsor of FloydFest’s cherished Workshop Porch Stage, but also as a lead for its programming. Made possible in part via Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Grant, The Floyd Country Store and its Handmade Music School welcome the following artists to FloydFest 24~Horizon’s Workshop Porch Stage: Dori Freeman, a performance by Handmade Music School, Justin Golden & Devil’s Coattails, Larry

Sigmon & The Virginia Girls, Lonesome River Band, Martha Spencer, Nobody’s Business, Raistlin Brabson & Margo MacSweeney, Sarah Kate Morgan, The Allen Boys and Twin Creeks Stringband.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, the FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2024 includes Boa Boys, Coral Moons, Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse, Happy Landing, Houseplant, Mackenzie Roark and The Hotpants, Ranford Almond, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers, Virginia Man, Wood & Bone and Wyatt Ellis.

Showcasing Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene, FloydFest 24~Horizon’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Blue Mule, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Cinémathèque, GOTE, The Hillside Chaotics, Isaac Hadden Project, Leonard Blush & the Camelcals, Phat Anchovies, Pumphouse Blues, Sugarbush and War Chile.

All artists can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Spotlighting FloydFest and FestivalPark’s love for all, a new merch campaign debuted recently: ‘I Love All.’ Show your love for all by visiting: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.

FloydFest.com is being updated weekly for FloydFest 24~Horizon, and includes FAQs, maps, artist information, playlists, rules, packing lists, area lodging info, merch, volunteer info, Outdoor Adventure offerings, Children’s Universe programming, logos and links for our valued Partners, and more.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a lineup featuring 100+ artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/.Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

