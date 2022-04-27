Food Truck Festival Kicks Off Sugar Mountain Resort’s Summer Season Memorial Day Weekend

Food Truck Festival goers will have the chance to eat to their heart’s content, slope side from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, May 30 kicking off Sugar’s summer season. Those purchasing from a food truck receive a one-time, round-trip ride on the Summit Express chairlift for a reduced rate of $10. The Bad Kenny Band will perform on the deck at the base lodge from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 scenic chairlift rides aboard the Summit Express will be available and the bike park will be open. In addition to the four-day Memorial Day weekend, the bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., July 1 until September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend. A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling 828-898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.

Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premise during select summer weekends and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.

Wednesdays beginning June 8 and carrying on through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’. Click here for details and other special dates.

Fourth of July will come alive with festivities all day long. The sixth annual Summit Crawl competition will be held Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. The Rockabilly’s will liven up the airwaves with a classic country and rock & roll performance from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Later from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. the Typical Mountain Boys will bring to the stage a unique blend of bluegrass, old time mountain & contemporary music. Food and beverages will be available at the mountain’s base and summit. A mountain-top fireworks show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, will kick off around 9:15 p.m. The Summit Express chairlift will operate from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., July 4 for those viewing the fireworks from the mountain’s mile-high peak.

Sugar’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for tweens and teens ages 11-16 was so popular last year that another has been added. Tween & teen camps will be July 15-17 and August 5-7. A clinic just for the ladies will be reserved July 23. Downhill competition will heat up August 20 & 21 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Go Nuts North Carolina Regional Downhill Mountain Bike Competition,

The Avery Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festival will showcase the area’s talents July 15-17 and August 12-14.

View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit the website or call 828-898-4521.

