 Eclectic Americana Acts Announced for Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country invites audiences near and far to shake off their winter blues with three diverse Americana bands making their debut performances in downtown Boone this spring.

Singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 bringing his breezy and idiosyncratic take on a variety of retro musical styles. “For Illinois-born Andrew Heissler, Pokey LaFarge is less a stage name than an identity that allows him access to all manner of historical Americana – the adenoidal country wail of Hank Williams, the swing of 1930s jazz, the shuffle of New Orleans R&B and more – to which he adds wry charm and a retro sartorial style” according to The Guardian.

Pokey LaFarge.

LaFarge’s music draws in crowds of fans who enjoy the organic style of classic blues, jazz and Western swing. When asked what draws him to earlier music, LaFarge explained the “music is represented in a raw, real true way… It’s just soul music… Somebody crying when they sing, and not being afraid to play a guitar out of tune. There’s mess-ups on the songs. All that stuff. . .it just feels real. That’s what’s always spoken to me.”

Jack White, of the White Stripes, first introduced larger audiences to LaFarge when he released LaFarge’s 2013 self-titled album on his Third Man label before taking him out on tour. Unbelievably, it was Pokey’s first experience working with a producer for a recording. White produced and Grammy-winner Vance Powell (who’s worked with Keb’ Mo, Buddy Guy and the Raconteurs) engineered. Tickets are $25.

On Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m., Ireland’s I Draw Slow coaxes the past into the present with original songs that draw from the best of Irish storytelling and American folk music with close-harmony vocals and intriguing instrumentation. Established as perennial festival favorites, they have danced their way across the stages of MerleFest, Pickathon, Wintergrass, RockyGrass, and Grey Fox, in addition to numerous appearances on radio shows, including the syndicated “Mountain Stage.”

I Draw Slow

The band is fronted by siblings Dave (guitar) and Louise (vocals) Holden who have been writing together for two decades. In 2008 the pair teamed up with violinist Adrian Hart, clawhammer banjo player Colin Derham, and double bassist Konrad Liddy to form I Draw Slow. Music critic Martin Anderson said of the group, “An absolutely beautiful blend of old-time, Appalachian arrangements behind well-crafted lyrics and melodies. Hard to believe they’re from Ireland, but if you listen carefully… you can pick up on Louise Holden’s subtle lilt.” Tickets are $25.

Dan Tyminski

Previously announced shows included the much-anticipated concert by bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski, which was rescheduled due to inclement weather; it will now take place on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Tickets are $32.

Tickets are required for all events, regardless of age. For more information on these events and current COVID policies, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

