Dinner In The Gap Auction Raises  $13,700 In Support of F.A.R.M Café

The Brown Family and event hosts from left: Ann, Alex, Meredith, Daniel and Blake pictured at the 2024 Dinner in the Gap. Photo by Lutz Photography, LLC.

By Sherrie Norris

Three years and counting and Dinner in the Gap has done it again — successfully bridging the gap between local agriculture, growers, consumers, some of the best chefs in the state and the High Country community, in general.

During the 2024 annual farm-to-table gala, which from the onset has been a statewide collaborative with special emphasis on the High Country, a live auction raised the largest amount yet for F.A.R.M. Café in Boone.

Organized by Daniel Brown and hosted by BFR Meats and the Brown Family on part of their farm in Deep Gap, the July 21 event welcomed 324 attendees, representing a wide spectrum of farmers, friends, food industry leaders and supporters from the mountains to the coast.

This year’s event took on a slightly different, more casual format with various food stations providing abundant and delectable “samples” from participating chefs. The Oyster Shucking Tables from LightHouse Shoals was a popular spot, for sure, as were the following:

John Mallette/Southern Breeze with Catfish and Shrimp Etouffee; Jerry Morningstar/Old Colony Smokehouse with a big kettle of Brunswick Stew; Kevin Ruez/Oro serving Carolina Shrimp Ceviche; Rob Strom/Caldwell Community Culinary Institute with Beef Tips over Rice Grits smothered in Smoked Tomato Confit with Fried Okra; and BFR’s own resident chef, Josh Ranier featuring grilled Boudin Sausage.

For the third year, chef extraordinaire, Kyle Martin (Café Violette) and Friends made an impressive showing while helping to prepare and oversee the main course: Whole hog Carolina-style BBQ, NC Sweet Potato Salad, Summer Succotash, featuring corn, onions and squash, along with Atkinson Corn Sticks.

Dessert was under the watch care of pastry chef Sunshine Martin/ Tout Suite, with her now famous beignets, accompanied by peaches, blackberries and Katie’s Sweetpotato Ice Cream all the way from Supply, NC.

The cocktail hour, featuring locally-brewed and distilled beverages, was once again enhanced with the first-course appetizers presented at the unique “Got To Be NC Charcuterie Table” by Matt and Paula Ferguson and staff from The Scarlet Hen Catering, using all locally-grown/NC food items, as were included in the chef’s stations, the main course, sides and dessert.

Following the event, remaining food items were shared with Hospitality House of Boone.

More About Bridging the Gap

Speaking on behalf of F.A.R.M. Café, Director, Elena Dalton expressed gratitude for the café’s inclusion, once again, as recipient of the auction funds and for the continued support of local food purveyors.

“FARM Cafe is deeply appreciative to the Brown Family and BFR Meats for hosting the annual FARM Cafe Benefit Auction during the Dinner in the Gap event,” she said. “This year’s items featured original artwork by Thomas Mabry and Kent Paulette, gift packages from Defiant Whiskey, Southern Graze, Rhodes Motor Lodge, and Linville Falls Winery, and a Carolina Cookers Skillet Box. Thanks to the generosity of these contributors and the talented auctioneer, Bryan Blinson, the auction raised $13,700 in support of FARM Cafe’s mission to Feed All Regardless of Means.”

Auction participants also sponsored “Pay it Forward” items that directly help cover the cost providing six weeks’ worth of meals at low or no cost, Dalton explained. “Support from donors ensures our ability to provide the same high quality meals to all at a cost they can personally afford. We were honored to be among such an outpouring of support for our mission and are grateful to the talented chefs, BFR staff, auction volunteer, Kristi Maier, and everyone who made this event possible.”

Dalton clarified that $600 covers the cost of one day’s operations (not a week, as was stated at the auction), but that same $600 does cover the average cost of providing meals at low or no cost for one week’s worth of diners.”

Coming up next for FARM Café, Dalton added, is the organization’s Small Bites for a Big Cause fundraiser and culinary competition. “It is FARM Cafe’s signature fundraising event and will take place on September 24, 2024 at the Mill at Rock Creek. We will have more information available soon.”

Daniel Brown expressed his appreciation for everyone in attendance, recognizing the sponsors and their contributions to the event and agriculture, in general.

Live entertainment throughout the event was again provided by Danny Whittington and Friends of Boone.

Welcome bags containing small gifs and other sponsor-related mementos were given to each attendee.

Sponsors for the 2024 event included the following:

BFR Meats, F.A.R.M. Café, NC Sweetpotatoes, Barbee Farms, Boos Blocks, Cackalacky, Carolina Cooker, Corbett’s Produce, Defiant Whisky,Diamond Shoal Shrimp Company, Fainting Goat Spirits, Grandfather Vineyard & Winery, Goodnight Brothers Country Ham, Happy Trailers Refrigerated Rentals, Heritage Fresh Market, Lighthouse Shoal Oyster Company, Linville Falls Winery, Low and Slow Snacks, Mano Bella Artisan Foods, Outer Banks Distilling

Simple wtr, Square Roots Farm, Roots & Branche, Sunshine Cove Farm, Sutler’s Spirit Co.,

Tidewater Grain Company, Titan Farms, Café Violette, The Scarlet Hen, Southern Breeze Seafood LLC, Old Colony Smokehouse and Lady Edison

A Little More About The Brown Farm Family

Brown Farm Ridge/ BFR Meats, is part of the Brown family farm, committed to quality and integrity since 1955 when RV and Eula Brown began their mountain-top farm. The family’s history and values continue today upon that firm foundation the elder Brown laid over eight decades ago. Meats at BFR are inspected by the USDA and processed by a certified butcher, using the “one animal at a time” method by hand. The farm’s custom ration of alternative grains develops layers of flavor within the meat to ensure consumers enjoy a satisfying dining experience every time. And the return customers, including fine-dining establishments across the High Country and beyond, prove that BFR delivers what they promise.

In addition to their farm location east of Boone, BFR products are available at Corbett’s Produce in Deep Gap.

To learn more about BFR, Dinner in the Gap and how you and your food/agricultural-based business can support the 2024 event, visit bfrmeats.com or call 828-406-2253.



More Scenes from 2024 Dinner in the Gap. Photos by Sherrie Norris

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

