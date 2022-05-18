Clay for Community Pottery Sale Fundraiser on June 4; Proceeds to Help Feeding Avery Families

The Clay for Community Pottery Sale will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Linville River Pottery studio. This fundraiser will donate 75% of all proceeds to Feeding Avery Families, a non-profit Christian organization in Avery County dedicated to eliminating hunger through a variety of programs.

Located near the Linville Land Harbor community, Patti Connor-Greene and husband Dan Greene will have new pottery fresh from the kiln, as well as longtime favorites and sale pots. Browse a variety of handmade mugs, bowls, vases, dreamscapes, earthscapes and woodland series. According to Patti, “Dan and I are glad to be able to give back to our community, lending our hands in support of the meaningful work of Feeding Avery Families.”

Patti and Dan moved to the area full time in 2008. Since Patti was six years old, she has been working with clay. Patti views experimenting with clays and glazes as an immersion into the wilderness. This passion shows in the beautiful clay pieces created to benefit the community around them.

“We are extremely grateful for Patti and Dan’s generosity” says Jo-Ann McMurray, Feeding Avery Families Co-Director. “We received enough money from last year’s fundraiser to provide groceries, produce and frozen meats for 10,500 meals for hungry residents in Avery County. Since our food is purchased at highly discounted rates from MANNA FoodBank or donated by local grocery stores, churches and individuals, we provide enough food for seven meals with just a dollar donation.”

As one of the few days of the year that this popular studio is open to visitors, the event will run from 11 AM until 3 PM – or until the pots are gone. There are no early sales. The studio is located at 2180 Goose Hollow Road, Newland. Sales are cash or check only (no credit or debit cards accepted). For more information about Linville River Pottery, go to www.linvilleriverpottery.com.

