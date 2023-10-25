Boone United Methodist Church Invites the Community to Treat Street

Boone, N.C. – Boone United Methodist Church is hosting Treat Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., in their Family Life Center, located at the back of the church building. Treat Street is a walk-through, trick-or-treat experience featuring a miniature town of Boone, fun Halloween games with prizes, and a photo booth opportunity with the “Great Pumpkin.”

This family-friendly event is free and open to all. Each attendee is encouraged to bring at least one canned good; donated food will be distributed to various food bank organizations throughout the community.

Cutline: Boone UMC’s Treat Street is a community-wide event for all to wear their favorite costume, trick or treat a miniature town of Boone, and play games for prizes!

About Boone United Methodist Church: Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service.

