Beech Mountain Resort Shares for 2022 Summer Concert Series; Three Shows with Tickets Going on Sale March 11

Music and outdoor enthusiasts alike can look forward to an eventful few months ahead at Beech Mountain Resort with the return of its annual concert series taking place this summer. This year’s lineup will include Americana trailblazer Shakey Graves with support from fast-rising Kentucky-based outfit Bendigo Fletcher (June 18), indie-folk favorites The Head and the Heart with power rock duo Illiterate Light (July 16), plus North Carolina’s own Watchhouse with GRAMMY-winning bluegrass mainstays The SteelDrivers closing out the season (August 13). In response to declining COVID-19 numbers, the series will be resuming its original General Admission seating format, with tickets going on sale Friday, March 11.



Nestled in the picturesque North Carolina High Country, Beech Mountain Resort is known as one of the region’s premier sites for outdoor recreation. With plenty of opportunities to enjoy mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, yoga, disc golf, and more, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their weekend with quintessential summer activities and on-site dining. To learn more about what Beech Mountain Resort has to offer this summer, visit beechmountainresort.com/summer/.



$50 advance tickets to the Beach Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series are on sale starting Friday, March 11, with limited on-site lodging options available for reservation. For more information, and to stay up-to-date on all things Beech, visit beechmountainresort.com.



To request press credentials to attend Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series, fill out the media application form below. For all other media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror ([email protected]) at Victory Lap Media.



For sponsor inquiries, contact Talia Freeman ([email protected]) at Beech Mountain Resort.



BEECH MOUNTAIN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2022 LINEUP

Sat. June 18 – Shakey Graves with Bendigo Fletcher

Sat. July 16 – The Head and the Heart with Illiterate Light

Sat. August 13 – Watchhouse with The SteelDrivers



WHAT: Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series

WHEN: June 18; July 16; August 13, 2022

WHERE: 1007 S Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

TICKETS: $50 ADV / $60 DOS (Children 5 and under free)

TICKET PURCHASE LINK: beechmountainresort.com/2022-summer-concert-series/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

