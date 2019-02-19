Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:05 pm

Boone Town Council Meeting on February 19 and February 21

The Boone Town Council will be holding two meetings this week, first on Tuesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 21

The agendas and packets for the February 19 & 21 Town Council meetings have been published and are available to view online at http://boonenc.iqm2.com/ Citizens/Default.aspx .

Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee to Meet February 20

The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the High Country Council of Governments located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTCC will meet at 10:00 AM and the RTAC will meet at 2:00 PM. The meetings are open to the public.

The High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is a collaborative effort between the counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey; the incorporated municipalities in the seven counties; the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT); and the High Country (Region D) Council of Governments. The High Country RPO is involved in all aspects of transportation planning in the region, and operates through the actions of two committees – The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC), comprised of county, municipal, and NCDOT staff; and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC), comprised of county and municipal elected officials. Both committees meet on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November/December.

What’s Happening This Week at Lost Province Brewing

Wednesday February 20

7pm-9pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday February 21

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Closing College Night and Live Music featuring Barefoot Modern. Originating from Greensboro, North Carolina and currently with a strong foothold in the Appalachian Mountains, Barefoot Modern encapsulates audiences with their combination of retro-classical songwriting and modern pop sound. The group has signed with Split Rail Records, App State’s student-lead record label, and is on the verge of a highly anticipated second studio release.

Friday February 22

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Andy Page Trio. Jazz with Andy Page featuring Gary Claude on Drums.

Saturday February 23

7:30pm-Closing Live Music: Woodie and the String Pullers. Woodie & The String Pullers are 3 witty gents from Charlotte, NC who play authentic acoustic instruments. Their repertoire covers the map…. including Pop, Rock, Country, Indie and Reggae. They may look like a bluegrass band…but don’t be fooled; they are everything but a bluegrass band. This band is completely different. They are a breath of fresh air; but most of all… THEY ARE ENTERTAINING!

Each member sings and plays multiple instruments. They play covers in their own unique style. Once the audience starts to make requests…then the magic starts! Jerry “The Jacket” Dowd: Bass, Vocals, Guitar, Manual Juicer & Professional Grade Weed Eater. Kevin “The String Breaker” Russell: Guitar, Vocals, Percussion, Bass, Eggbeater & Garlic Press. Mark “Syko” Sykes: Mandolin, Vocals, Dobro, Spatula & Measuring Cup, Chief Commodian…err rather… Comedian.

Sunday February 24

5pm-Celtic Jam Session. Come out to our inaugural Celtic Jam Session at Lost Province Brewing from 5pm-830ish. Have a Pint and a Pizza. Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton welcome! There will be a list of basic tunes available or bring something new for all of us to learn. Bring your fiddle, whistle, flute, banjo, harp, pipes, bodhran, guitar, mandolin, concertina, or accordion!

Boone Planning Commission Will Meet February 25

The Boone Planning Commission will meet on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Town Council Chambers. Below is a link to the meeting packet for your information: http://boonenc.iqm2.com/ Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1& ID=1370&Inline=True

Watauga County Republican Women’s Club to Meet February 27

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 27 at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone.

The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information.

The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. If Watauga County Schools are closed due to weather, we will not meet. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Tickets On Sale Now for Sister Act Musical

Don’t miss out on seeing “SISTER ACT The Musical” being performed at The Wilkes Heritage Museum Theater, located at: 100 E Main St. Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Show Dates: March 1, 2, 8 & 9 @7:00 p.m. and March 3 & 10 @ 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15/each

Concessions will be available

Sister Act, is a feel good musical closely following the movie by the same name, starring Whoopi Goldberg. This theatrical event is a toe tapping, hand clapping testament to the true power of friendship that uses one word to best describe it – REJOICE!

Beech Mountain Sled Hill Report

The sled hill continues to run daily and every weekend! We will be seeing some cold temperatures rolling in to help us make more snow this week. Be sure to visit Beech Mountain before the ski season ends and get all your sled runs in!

Sled Hill hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday 1pm-5pm

Saturday – Sunday 9am – 5pm

*Sled hill will remain open as long as conditions allow. Due to safety concerns, the hill may close when bare spots appear on the hill or other issues the town identifies as unsafe occur.

App State Announces Special Offers for Football Season Ticket Purchases by March 15

Appalachian State Athletics is excited to announce that anyone who renews or purchases 2019 football season tickets by March 15 will have a chance to win one of several of the following exclusive offers.

Anyone who has already purchased/renewed will be eligible to be selected for one of these offers, as well as anyone who purchases/renews between now and March 15.

Chance to Win:

Breakfast with Coach Drinkwitz

Call a play at spring practice

Pre-game sideline passes (20 individuals)

2 seats at the Legends Gala

2 seats at Club Level (standing room only)

2 spots in the Yosef Club Golf Tournament

Signed football by Coach Drinkwitz (25 account holders)

Everyone Wins:

25% discount to shop.appstatesports.com

Personalized ticket booklet

The Mountaineers are coming off their third straight Sun Belt Championship and fourth straight bowl win after a 45-13 triumph over Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl. App State will be under the direction of first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz , who comes to Boone after successful stints as the offensive coordinator at NC State and Boise State.

Fans interested in purchasing football season tickets and joining the Yosef Club can do so online here, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center.

Linville Golf Club Voted as Top Course in NC High Country

In an informal poll conducted to settle an age-old argument, the Linville Golf Club has been named the best course in the North Carolina High Country, narrowly beating Grandfather Golf and Country Club by a mere five points.

For years, golfers have argued about the best course in the area of Blowing Rock, Boone, Linville, Banner Elk and Newland. With that in mind, I contacted 15 golfers who play the courses on a regular basis and asked them to rate area courses on a one to ten basis. The panel consisted of seven local golf professionals and eight amateurs.

In a neck-to-neck race, Linville edged Grandfather with 137 points to 132. Ironically, it was a contest between old and new. Linville, a Donald Ross classic, is the state’s oldest course, dating to 1895, while Grandfather, designed by Ellis Maples, opened in 1968. Each course received six first-place votes. Elk River and Diamond Creek also received first place votes.

Rounding out the top ten, in order, were Elk River, Diamond Creek, Hound Ears, Linville Ridge, Blowing Rock, Boone, Mountain Glen and Beech Mountain. Two of the courses—Boone and Mountain Glen—are open to the public.

“Our area is blessed with some great courses,” said veteran pro Sam Foster of Mountain Glen. “Picking the best course is difficult and requires a lot of serious thinking. I like them all.”

The results (150 points was maximum):

Linville 137

Grandfather 132

Elk River 117

Diamond Creek 91

Hound Ears 75

Linville Ridge 70

Blowing Rock 69

Boone 65

Mountain Glen 51

Beech Mountain 15.

