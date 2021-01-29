Watauga High School to Hold Virtual Parent Nights for Rising Ninth Graders Starting February 8

Watauga High School will be hosting VIRTUAL Q&A parent sessions about high school registration. Prior to the sessions, counselors in the K-8 schools will share a virtual presentation with parents with important information regarding the registration process, course options, graduation requirements, the Watauga Innovation Academy, and more! A specific Google meet link will also be sent to the parents to give them the optional opportunity to ask specific questions of high school representatives, including teachers who will be available to answer questions about 9th grade required courses. The links are specific to each school, so parents will need to attend the session for their particular school’s assigned evening. There will also be an additional offering on February 10th for any parents who are not able to attend their evening session.

For any parents who have an 8th grader planning to attend Watauga High School next year who is not currently enrolled in Two Rivers or one of the Watauga County Schools, they will need to contact Watauga High School Counselor Leigh Lyall at [email protected].

February 8th at 5:30 p.m.: Blowing Rock and Hardin Park