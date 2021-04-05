Watauga High School to Hold Graduation Ceremony at Jake Groce Stadium on May 28

Published Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:09 pm

Watauga High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. So the school can allow students to have as many guests as safely possible while adhering to state restrictions on large gatherings, the ceremony will be held outdoors at the Jack Groce Stadium on the campus of Watauga High School.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, students will be allowed to have up to four guests attend the ceremony. Students will receive information from the high school on how guests can be registered soon.

Every effort will be made to hold the ceremony on Friday evening weather permitting, but if inclement weather cannot be avoided, a rain date is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

The graduation ceremony will use both the home and visitor sides of the stadium to allow for physical distancing. Masks will be required for everyone attending the event. The event will be livestreamed and recorded for those who cannot attend in person.