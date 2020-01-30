Watauga High School to Hold Eighth Grade Parent Nights

Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:39 pm

Watauga High School is set to host its annual Eighth-Grade Parents Nights from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on February 10th and 11th. Hosted at WHS, the sessions are intended for rising Freshman and their parents to gain insight and information on the transition from middle to high school.

Students from Green Valley, Blowing Rock, Parkway and Bethel are invited to attend on Feb. 10. The session for students from Hardin Park, Valle Crucis, Cove Creek and Mabel will be held on Feb. 11. Homeschool, Grace Academy and Two Rivers students may elect to attend either session.

The sessions will start with an assembly hosted by next year’s Freshman Counselor Samantha Elam that gives families a brief overview of operations at Watauga High School.

“At the assembly, we will go over what students and parents can expect starting high school at Watauga,” Elam said. “We cover the daily bell schedule, our attendance policies and expectations as well as FLEX — our daily block when students can get help on projects and assignments or seek individual assistance from teachers in a particular content area.”

Elam said parents and students could also expect to learn about the Watauga Innovation Academy — Watauga County’s Schools innovative high school that allows students to earn college credit alongside their high school course work.

Information will also be provided on athletic eligibility and other extracurricular activities available to students.

After the assembly, families are invited to tour the high school and attend an academics fair where teachers from each department will be on hand to answer questions about their subject area.

For more information on Eighth-Grade Parents nights, call Watauga High School at 828-264-2407 or speak to your child’s middle school counselor.

