Watauga County Schools to Hold School-Based Vaccine Clinics Beginning May 18

In light of the recent CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and older, Watauga County Schools will hold four school-based vaccination clinics over the next two weeks for students in that age range and their parents.

WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said the shots are available to anyone in the community regardless of school enrollment.

Children under the age of age 18 will require written parental consent to receive a shot. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided free of charge by Boone Drugs.

Those interested may register in advance for the clinic of their choice using the links below.

The clinics will be held at the dates and times listed below.

Watauga County Schools Pfizer Vaccine Clinics for Anyone Age 12 and Older

Tuesday, May 18 at Valle Crucis School, 2:45 pm – 6:00 pm

https://app.acuityscheduling. com/schedule.php?owner= 21730460&appointmentType= 22972605

Wednesday, May 19 at Watauga High School, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

https://app.acuityscheduling. com/schedule.php?owner= 21730460&appointmentType= 22132046

Friday, May 21 at Cove Creek, 2:45 pm – 6:00 pm

https://app.acuityscheduling. com/schedule.php?owner= 21730460&appointmentType= 22972627

Wednesday, May 26 at Parkway School, 3:00 – 7:00 pm