Watauga County Schools Set Dates for Vaccine Clinics Following CDC’s Vaccination Approval for Children Ages 5-11

By Nathan Ham

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and Watauga County Schools are wasting no time offering the vaccine to children in the county.

There are currently two vaccination clinics scheduled for students in that age category, first on Wednesday, November 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Hardin Park Elementary School and again on Saturday, November 13, from 8 a.m. until noon at Hardin Park.

“We are happy to hear that the CDC has approved vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds and, I encourage our families to consult with their family medical provider, pediatrician, and trusted sources of medical information in making the decision about whether or not the vaccine is right for their children,” said Watauga County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Scott Elliott.

Vaccinations for the clinic are by appointment only and those appointments can be made online at Boone Drug’s website. Additional vaccine appointments after the clinics will be made available as well.

According to the CDC, the dosage for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is one-third of the adult dose. Similar to the adult dose, one shot will be administered and then a second shot will be given after a 21-day period.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a statement on Tuesday. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

