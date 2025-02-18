Shape Young Minds with a Rewarding Career in Early Education

Shana Scott, Pediatric CPR & First Aid Trainer

The Children’s Council of Watauga County is committed to ensuring that every child receives an excellent start in life. In line with this mission, The Children’s Council is inviting community members to participate in the Early Care and Education Academy, which offers free, comprehensive training designed to build careers in early childhood education.

The academy’s training courses are tailored for beginners and cover everything from required safety training to creating engaging lesson plans, classroom management, and more. No prior experience is required. Expert instructors will provide step-by-step guidance, ensuring participants gain the essential skills necessary for success in the field.

The Early Educator Academy will take place from March 12-14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the CCC&TI – Watauga Campus. This is a perfect opportunity to start a fulfilling career in early childhood education.

Upon completion of the training, participants will receive certifications that open doors to a variety of early education job opportunities. To further support participants, a $200 stipend will be provided upon completion of all course requirements.

This invaluable opportunity is made possible through the generous support of the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation and Watauga County. The Children’s Council extends heartfelt gratitude to these sponsors for their commitment to making this event a reality.

Those interested in joining the early education workforce and making a lasting impact on children’s lives are encouraged to register for the Early Educator Academy. For more information, contact Sierra Snyder at sierra@thechildrenscouncil.org. Together, a solid foundation for tomorrow’s future can be built.

