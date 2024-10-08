Monday Update from the Watauga County School System

An important update from Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander on our relief efforts—

Watauga High School will continue to be open this week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Please stop by if you are in need of water, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, paper goods or other household items.

Our childcare site at Hardin Park School is now closed to new registration. We have reached our capacity for new students, but we will continue to serve all those already registered. The site is open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and we serve breakfast, lunch and a snack. Drop-off is between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. We cannot accept children after 9:45 a.m.

Transportation services are not available.

School feeding sites are open this week at Watauga High School, Green Valley and Mabel School between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for anyone 18 years old or younger. Please come to one of these sites for a hot meal

Finally, please remember that if you need internet access we have public Wi-Fi available at all of our schools, with the exception of Parkway and Valle Crucis. Thank you and be safe.

