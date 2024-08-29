Lees-McRae College Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mountain Heritage High School Located in Yancey County

Mountain Heritage High School, located in Yancey County, North Carolina, has become the newest high school to establish a partnership with Lees-McRae.

The partnership was formalized on Monday, Aug. 23 by Yancey County Schools Superintendent Kathy Amos and Lees-McRae Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips. Lees-McRae Director of Admissions Trenton Burleson and Mountain Heritage High School Principal Daron Williams were also in attendance. Burleson also spoke that night at the Yancey County Schools Board of Education meeting to announce the partnership.

“Current Mountain Heritage High School students now have the ability to explore Lees-McRae College in a variety of ways,” Burleson said. “They will have the opportunity to take college-level courses of their choice for free, interact with our faculty and staff through specialized visits and presentations, and receive a 50% tuition discount if they enroll at Lees-McRae College full-time upon high school graduation. This partnership will continue to open doors for the students of Yancey County and Mountain Heritage High School for years to come.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two educational institutions is identical to those previously signed with Avery High School and Mitchell High School. In addition to a 50% tuition discount for Mountain Heritage students who attend Lees-McRae, students will gain access to college preparation programming, special events on Lees-McRae campus, and the Lees-McRae Pre-College Initiative.

Through the Lees-McRae Pre-College Initiative, Mountain Heritage High School students can earn college credits during their junior and senior years. Eligible students can take one main campus or online/distance learning course per semester at Lees-McRae at no tuition cost. Students must maintain a 3.0 GPA or above to participate in the courses, and each student will be responsible for textbook or additional course fees.

To apply for the program, candidates must complete the college’s Undergraduate Application and select the “Visiting Student” option. There is no application fee. Following application submission, students who match the criteria will also be required to undergo a brief interview with Lees-McRae College enrollment staff and work directly with them to establish next steps.

Improving access to college education for local students has been a priority for Lees-McRae since its founding. With the establishment of this agreement, an increased number of students will be able to take advantage of a high-quality Lees-McRae education.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees.

