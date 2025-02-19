Lees-McRae College Introduces New Bachelor of Science Degree in Tourism & Resort Management

Core Strategy III of the Lees-McRae strategic plan, INEXPRO 2030, is Distinctiveness, specifically leaning into the institution’s unique identity by establishing majors and sports that help students stand out. The college’s newest academic program, Tourism and Resort Management, is the latest step in achieving that ongoing goal.

Tourism and Resort Management will build on current programming within the School of Business and Management to prepare students for careers in the international tourism industry through curriculum that integrates leadership skills, experiential learning opportunities, and entrepreneurial training.

“What better place to study tourism and resort management than in the heart of the Appalachian Highlands? Banner Elk is an internationally known tourism destination, offering world-class ski resorts, outdoor adventure activities, golf, tennis, water sports, festivals, fine dining, and family-friendly attractions,” Program Coordinator for Tourism and Resort Management Charlie Calvert said. “Thanks to our unique location, Lees-McRae College students have the opportunity to put academic theory into practice through experiential learning. Tourism and Resort Management majors are required to complete two supervised work experiences, a practicum, and an internship offering them a chance to study in a real-life learning laboratory.”

This new program will pair well with various pre-existing programs for students seeking to double-major or to tailor their Tourism and Resort Management training by completing an additional minor.

Tourism and Resort Management is now accepting students for the Fall 2025 semester. With courses ranging from Event and Venue Management to Sustainable Tourism Operations, this new program is perfect for students who have a passion for this important local and international industry.

Learn more about Tourism and Resort Management at Lees-McRae College >>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

