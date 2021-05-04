Lampe, Schaefer, Cook and Chesson Appointed to App State’s Board of Trustees

Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:54 pm

In its April 22 meeting, the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors re-appointed two members and appointed two new individuals to serve on Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees.

The re-appointees are Chair Scott Lampe ’94, of Davidson, and Bonnie Schaefer, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Blowing Rock. New appointees are Fairley Bell Cook ’81, of Raleigh, and Joseph Jeffries Chesson ’77, of Wilson.

All begin their terms July 1 and will serve four years.

Two additional appointments to the university’s Board of Trustees, from the North Carolina State Legislature, will follow.