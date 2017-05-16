De La Cruz Farms to Hold Third Annual Fundraising Event in Deep Gap May 20

Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 1:18 pm

Since welcoming its first participants in September 2014, de la Cruz Farms has opened its gates to nearly 200 individuals for what has been life-changing experiences for most.

Providing a variety of positive, interactive (farm) experiences for children and families who are dealing with difficult life circumstances and/or challenging needs, the nonprofit organization is located in the heart of the Deep Gap community, owned and operated by Jeff and Bencita Brooks.

In an effort to continue providing these meaningful experiences in the coming year for the children they serve, the Brooks family, along with a number of their helpful farm friends and volunteers, will host its annual on-site fundraising event on Saturday, May 20.

From 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a barbecue chicken dinner with live music provided by The Laurel Creekers, in addition to a live auction (4:45 p.m.) and a look around the farm, while learning more about the beneficial programs it provides for youngsters with special needs.

More About the Farm

Meaning “of the cross,” de la Cruz has quickly become known as a unique life-enhancing opportunity for area youngsters – whether working with or around the farm’s horses, chickens, plants and bees, or with session leaders in Bible study and life’s lessons.

According to Bencita Brooks, the farm’s success is, in large part, due to its active board of directors and other compassionate volunteers who recognize and reflect the organization’s core values, which, she says, include “sharing Bible truths, discipling children and families — and nurturing God’s creation.”

“We see the farm as one of the ways we can love our creator and our neighbor,” she added.

In addition to the fundraising event and other donations that come in during the year, the operation of de la Cruz is funded primarily through its honey production, which through its production of over 1,000 pounds of honey last year, sold out in just over three months.

Proceeds from the upcoming event will be used for the continuing development of the existing playground, building a ramp/staircase to help the youngsters mount the horses, and building a beehive observatory in the new honey house. Secondly, Brooks said, “We are very excited to announce our barnyard bible buzz this summer, studying the book of John.” Everyone from the ages of 6 to 106 is invited to attend. “We will learn about Jesus and his great love for God and for us.”

Plan to visit de la Cruz Farms on May 20, located at 6696 Old 421S in Deep Gap, and be a part of something great.

Tickets are $20 for individuals, $35 per couple, $5 for children 12 years and younger, with a maximum charge of $50 for families.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (828) 964-8152, email to [email protected] or visit the website at delacruzfarms.com.

