Crossnore Communities for Children Invites the Community to a Weaving Demonstration and Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Avery County

Crossnore, N.C. – Crossnore Communities for Children (Crossnore) invites the community to a Weaving Demonstration and festive Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Friday, Dec. 12, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Crossnore Weavers & Fine Arts Gallery, located at 205 Johnson Lane in Crossnore. Guests will enjoy real-time weaving demonstrations by the Crossnore Weavers, a holiday pop-up shop featuring unique gifts, door prizes, and complimentary food and drinks.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to feel safe, supported, and hopeful about the future,” said Angela Bollo-Higgins, regional director of community engagement for Crossnore, who added that Crossnore is working to serve more children and families in Western North Carolina’s rural mountain counties where gaps exist in child welfare and behavioral health services.

“Collaborating with local partners helps us understand how our staff and resources can support the needs of vulnerable children, families and communities,” Bollo-Higgins said, noting that

Crossnore’s continuum of services includes clinical therapy, family preservation programs, professional foster care, campus-based foster care, and adoption from foster care for children.

This special celebration is free and open to the public. Community members, partners, and supporters are encouraged to stop by, shop for the holidays, meet the Crossnore team, and learn more about how the organization supports children and families in WNC.

The Avery County Weaving Demonstration and Holiday Pop-Up Shop is one of two seasonal Crossnore celebrations planned in WNC. An additional Pop-Up event and ribbon cutting will take place on December 11th at Crossnore’s newly expanded Hendersonville, NC location.

Avery County Event Details

What: Holiday Pop-Up Shop & Weaving Demonstration

When: Friday, Dec. 12, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Crossnore Weavers & Fine Arts Gallery, 205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore, NC

For more information and to RSVP to the event, email Kim Marshall at kmarshall@crossnore.org.

Photo captions: (1) The historic stone building of the Crossnore Weavers & Gallery in Avery County; (2) Handwoven placemats and coordinating napkins made by the Crossnore Weavers