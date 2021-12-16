Cove Creek Teacher Assistant Alisa Watson Presented the Servant’s Heart Award

Watson receives the Servant’s Heart Award from Elliott and Hensly.

Cove Creek School Kindergarten Teacher’s Assistant Alisa Watson was presented the Watauga County Schools Servant’s Heart Award by the Board of Education at its monthly meeting held Dec. 13.

The Servant’s Heart award is the highest recognition the school board can bestow on teachers, staff and community members who go above and beyond the call of duty in their service to the school system.

Watson was nominated by Cove Creek kindergarten teacher Patti Hensly who has worked with Watson in the classroom since she came to the school 12 years ago. Hensly lauded Watson for her work ethic and dedication.

“I have worked with Ms. Alisa for 12 years now at Cove Creek, and she is one of the hardest working people I have met during my 30 years in Watauga County Schools,” Hensly said. “I’m sure she hasn’t been out of work more than I could count on one hand in those 12 years.”

Hensly said that Watson was a tremendous help and resource in her classroom, but that her duties extended to multiple roles all across the school.

Hensly said Watson drives a bus beginning in the early hours before daylight each morning, and comes into the classroom every day with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. After the school day, she drives the bus again every afternoon and is one of the last people to leave Cove Creek at the end of the school day.

Hensly said that, over the course of the day, there was no limit to the things that Waston takes part in to make sure Cove Creek is running smoothly.

“On workdays, you can find her taking out the recycling, helping do custodial work, cleaning the bus, or anything else she can find that might need to be done,” Hensly said. “She has served in the serving line in the cafeteria, filled our bird houses with birdseed outside the room, helped with concessions for fundraising for my classroom during Pee Wee Basketball, swept leaves off the sidewalk outside our room, and has kept score at basketball games for years. She doesn’t do it for the money, but because she loves children.”

Superintendent Scott Elliott, who presented Watson with the award, commended her for her dedicated service.

“Mrs. Watson is a great example of the selfless work done in our schools each day.” Elliott said. “We are all familiar with the work of our principals and teachers, but equally important is the impact of dedicated workers across our school district like Mrs. Watson whose work might look different each day. They play a vital role in keeping our schools running at their best, and we are incredibly grateful for their work.”

