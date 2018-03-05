Cove Creek School Wins NC Green Power Grant

Published Monday, March 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

Cove Creek School was selected earlier this month to receive a NC Green Power Grant to install an educational solar power generation system on the school’s campus. Cove Creek is now raising funds to secure the matching grant, which can provide up to $10,000 for the installation of the system.

Cove Creek, already the home of the EcoRaiders, an after school environmental science club, and an indoor beehive in its media center, is continually dedicated to environmentally conscious education for its students.

Cove Creek Principal Kelly Walker said the installation of a solar power station was an extension of her school’s dedication to sustainability.

“Cove Creek is committed to supporting environmental efforts and to teaching our students about sustainability as a way of life,” Walker said. “We are excited about the opportunity to raise funds for an educational solar array to be placed on our campus and we appreciate the public’s support of our initiative.”

Walker said the array held huge potential educational benefits for her students. She said the system was state-of-the-art teaching tool that would allow for students to learn how a solar array system could contribute clean energy to Cove Creek, and would continue to contribute to improved STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education at the school.

For information, and to make a donation online, visit www.my.ncgreenpower.org and search for Cove Creek School.

To make a donation via check, please make payable to “NC GreenPower” and note Cove Creek School in the “memo” line of the check. Mail to NC GreenPower, Attn: Jenna Key, 909 Capability Drive, Suite 2100, Raleigh, NC 27606

