Community Health Report Released for Watauga County from AppHealthCare

AppHealthCare, in collaboration with various agencies and community partners, has released the Community Health Assessment for Watauga County. This report highlights community-identified public health priorities and provides a foundation for work that will take place in the following years.

The Community Health Assessment report is published every four years in partnership with the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, Appalachian District Board of Health and AppHealthCare, including many other partnerships, individuals and agencies. The Community Health Assessment report follows a data-gathering and evaluation process involving the community to identify and analyze community health needs and assets. After completion, partners collaborate to strategically address the key health priorities and then implement the plan to address the unmet needs.

The Community Health Assessment report provides results from a community input opinion survey and review of community data which includes income, poverty, employment, community safety, housing, behavioral health and more. The information is used to guide the work of local health departments and community partnerships to address community concerns and monitor progress toward projected goals.

The health priorities below highlight key areas that community coalitions within Watauga County will focus on and work to improve from 2025-2028:

Access to Care

Housing

Mental/Behavioral Health

This report completes the first phase in the Community Health Assessment process. The second phase is taking place now through the development of Community Health Improvement Plans that will guide work on the identified health priorities in Watauga County.

What Can We Do Together to Improve Our Community’s Health?

Practice safe medication use by taking correctly, storing securely, disposing properly, and never sharing.

Health begins where we live, learn, work and play. Take action in building our neighborhood to be safe and healthy.

Being healthy takes a community. Attend a Mental Health First Aid training and join local community groups that work to support mental health systems.

Your opportunity for health starts long before you need medical care. Sign up for your local Women, Infant & Children (WIC) program through AppHealthCare.

The opportunity for health begins in our families, neighborhoods, schools and jobs. Participate in local bike and walk safety programs to and from school. Being healthy takes a community.

Your neighborhood or job shouldn’t be hazardous to your health. Support tobacco free living.

Health starts—long before illness—in our homes, schools and jobs. Investing in our mothers and children is investing in our future.

Live active, eat local vegetables and fruits.

Support local policies for sidewalks and bike lanes.

Together, we will work toward a shared goal for a healthier Watauga County.

View the Community Health Report for Watauga County.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call our offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995. For more information, visit our website at www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

