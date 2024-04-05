BuildFest for Kids Returns to Watauga High School With A Blast on Saturday, April 13

More than 1500 kids and parents, in addition to 150-175 volunteers, are expected for this year’s Buildfest on April 13 in Boone. Photo provided by The Children’s Playhouse of Boone.

By Sherrie Norris

Buildfest is back for another exciting year, thanks to the Children’s Playhouse in Boone, generous sponsors and compassionate volunteers who give of their resources, time, energy and talents to make this one of the most fun-while-you-learn days of the year.

Slated for Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Watauga High School in Boone, this event is known for its contribution to helping build healthy, happy and innovative kids.

In 2023, following a two-year hiatus due to the ravages of the pandemic, Buildfest hammered its way back into the hearts of families across the High Country, with over 1500 in attendance.

According to Kathy Parham, longtime executive director at Children’s Playhouse, this year promises to be another great year for Buildfest.

Parham tells HCP that this upcoming Buildfest will be the ninth for Boone — and each year, it’s hard to know who enjoys it more, the kids or their parents.

Parham related. “As one parent wrote on the survey, (quoting her oldest child), ‘Buildfest is like, the coolest ever because it has like, science and building and cardboard city!’ and ‘This is the best day of the year!’”

Parham added, “My favorite BuildFest quote ever is the kid who was overheard telling his mom, ‘When I die, this is where I want to go!’”

Parham explained that Buildfest targets kids ages 2 to 12, and offers 70-plus hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities and engaging demonstrations.

“Activities for babies and toddlers are offered in the Children’s Council Family Resource Village, an area within BuildFest that will focus on families, providing resources for parents/caregivers, a quiet ‘Calm Down Corner’ space for sensory overload,” she added.

Returning to BuildFest 2024, Parham stated, will be favorites, including Cardboard City for big kids and Tiny Town for kids under 5, robots with the Watauga High School Robotics team, and lots of scientific exploration with hands-on activities from the Appalachian State University anthropology, education, chemistry, geology, interior design, and physics departments. The physics department will put on an Amazing Science Show at 1:15 p.m.

New this year is a “Science of Magic” show with Shane Hillman at 11 a.m., plus gravity skateboard demonstrations with Skyscraper sponsor, Zionville Ramp Company. Teeny Tiny Town is a new art project this year which will use donated cereal and gift boxes to create a miniature city.

“It’s a day when the community comes together to spark wonder and joy in kids,” Parham surmised. “We are so grateful to all the volunteers and donors who help us make it happen.”

Pizza and snacks will be available on a donation basis in the cafeteria from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.. The Cardinal Food truck will also have food available for purchase in the parking lot.

Admission is free, but families are encouraged to register in advance (online) to avoid over-crowding, to gain faster entry and have a chance to win prizes.

“You may stay as long as you like after you arrive, and you will probably want at least two hours to explore everything,” Parham said.

For more information and/or to register, visit https://goplayhouse.org/buildfest-2024/

Kids and adults alike have fun while learning at the annual Buildfest in Boone.

Volunteers Still Needed

Parham said Buildfest needs 150-175 volunteers to make it happen. “Can you spare three hours to watch kids light up with learning while you lead a fun activity during the event on Saturday? We bring all the materials and instructions – you just show up!”

Parham emphasized, “We also need strong ‘get ‘er done’ types to pack, haul, and set-up Friday evening and do it all in reverse for clean-up on Saturday afternoon.”

There is also a need for trucks and/or vans to help transport items from The Playhouse to the high school on Friday afternoon and return them all back to The Playhouse when the fun is over on Saturday.

In addition to volunteers, cardboard box donations are also needed to make the day safe and fun. Boxes can be dropped off at The Children’s Playhouse now or brought straight to BuildFest on the 13th.

Parham offered a big thanks” to the volunteers and to the sponsors who help the Playhouse keep Buidlfest free, as well as help provided scholarship memberships and educational programs year ‘round at The Children’s Playhouse.

Volunteers can register online at https://goplayhouse.org/volunteer_buildfest24/.

This year’s sponsors include:

Skyscrapers level: The Cardinal & Lily’s Snack Bar, ECRS, Moltox, and Zionville Ramp Company.

Bridge sponsors: Bluebird Pediatric Dentistry, OP Smiles Adult & Child Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists

Roads sponsors: UNC Health App Family Medicine, Mast General Store, and Ridgeline Leadership.

Brick sponsors: Greene Construction; Greenway Medical Associates; Modern Ford of Boone; Peak Insurance Group/First Security Insurance/High Street Insurance Partners; and Revolution Boone.

Hosted locally by The Children’s Playhouse of Boone, BuildFest is a featured event of the 2024 North Carolina Science Festival and is supported by a number of local businesses, organizations and 175-200 volunteers — a much-needed component to insure success.

Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a series of community-based events each April (hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses, and other local organizations), the Festival celebrates the economic, educational, and cultural impacts of science in North Carolina. It is an initiative of Morehead Planetarium & Science Center at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information, visit ncscifest.org.

More About The Children’s Playhouse

The Children’s Playhouse is a non-profit children’s museum founded in 2002 and is located at 400 Tracy Circle, Boone. The Playhouse provides enriching play experiences for children from birth to age eight while at the same time offering parents and caregivers friendly support.

For more information, contact Kathy Parham at (828) 263-0011 or executivedirector@goplayhouse.org

