Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Sept. 30- Oct. 8

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Sept. 30ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 198 Park St, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 14.Oct. 1ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 379 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock, was charged with resist public officer and harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 2INCIDENT: Fugitive was reported at the Watauga County Jail, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service and criminal damage to property were reported at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money/property by false and communicating threats was reported at 379 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 467 US HWY 321 N, in Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Phoenix Apartment #105, in Boone, was charged with fugitive. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.Oct. 3INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings, forgery of using or uttering and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 130 H Stanley Miller Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Unattended death was reported at 1730 NC HWY 105 BYP, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle was reported at Elk Knob State Park, in Todd.Oct. 4ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2861 Elk Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with simple assault. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1388 Sampson Rd, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 1365 Calloway Gap Rd, in West Jefferson, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: Oct. 23.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 336 Three Todd Rd, in Todd, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $64,000. Trial date: Nov. 7.Oct. 5ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4358 US HWY 105 South, in Boone was charged with fail return hired MC> $4,000. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 13010 US HWY 221 N, in Fleetwood, was charged with PWIMSD Meth. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Oct. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 150 Winter Dr, in Boone, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, resist public officer and POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC. Secured bond: $5,052. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 573 Brown Hollow Rd, in Creston, was charged with Possess methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 6INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 9872 NC HWY 105 S, Unit 11, in Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and misdemeanor larceny was reported at 514 Guy Ford Rd, in Sugar Grove.ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 547 Turbyfill Rd, in Newland, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism). Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 7INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 3657 Phillips Branch Rd, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 4240 Meat Camp Rd, in Todd.INCIDENT: Larceny from auto parts and accessories was reported at Battle Cove Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 1340 Winklers Creek Rd, Unit 2, in Boone.Oct. 8INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 412 Periwinkle Pass, in Banner Elk.Oct. 9INCIDENT: Drug violations were reported at 1300 Stoney Fork Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 232 Payne Branch Rd, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 157 Cody Ln, in Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 577 Smartt Station Rd, in Morrison (TN), was charged with DWI alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Nov.21.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Other bond: $1,260. Trial date: Oct. 10.

Oct. 2INCIDENT: All other motor vehicle theft was reported at 204 Meadowview Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of bicycle was reported at The Standard, 862 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 289 Ambling Way, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1329 Laurel Fork Rd, in Vilas, was charged with trespassing. Written Promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 760 E Stadium Dr, in Eden, was charged with possession of paraphernalia, and larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 3INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at Greenway Baptist Church, 880 Greenway Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 850 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Failure to return rental property was reported at 185 Modern Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and all other larceny were reported at The Fairfield Inn, 2060 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Nov. 16.Oct. 4INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 322 Clawson St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 2575 HWY 105, in Boone.INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 200 Watauga Village Dr, PVA, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 13.Oct. 5INCIDENT: Possessing and or concealing stolen property was reported at Highland Hills Hotel, 2748 HWY 105, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 450 Fieldstone Dr, in Burlington, was charged with left of center, DWI of driving under 21-years-old provisional, DWI- alcohol and or drugs and careless and reckless driving. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 415 Hart Ln, in Millers Creek, was charged with warrant of possession schedule IV and probation violations. Secured bond: $16,000. Trial date: Oct.19.ARREST: A emale suspect, 40, of 547 Turbyfill Rd, in Newland, was charged with larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 6INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 160 Zeb St, Apt # C102, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 357 Old E King St Apt 305, in Boone.INCIDENT: Counterfeiting of possessing and or concealing was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 203 Pine St, Unit 309A, in Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 430 New River Heights Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1101 Rosabella Ln, in Apex, was charged with driving after consuming under years old provisional. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 355 Hardaman Circ, in Boone, was charged with injury to property. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 7INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and simple physical assault was reported at 222 Robin Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 165 HWY 105 Ext, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1256 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 504 Calvin Byers Rd, in Boone, was charged with fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1937 Trinity Church Rd, in Concord, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, and court violations. Secured bond: $900. Trial date: Nov. 20.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 130 Tomberlin Path, in Kings Mountain, was charged with driving after consumption of provisional. Written promise. Trial date: Nov 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 152 Margo Rd, in Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2321 Matteo Dr, in Wilmington, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 490 Laurel Ridge Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 7572 Haw Meadows Dr, in Kernersville, was charged with simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST:Oct. 8INCIDENT: Felony possession of cocaine and possession of schedule II were reported at Rivers St Ale House, 957 Rivers St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny, assault on female and communicating threats were reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 601 Braewyck Ln, in Winston Salem, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial Date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 8366 Warlock Dr, in Connelly Springs, was charged with possession of schedule II. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 5100 Windance Pl, in Holly Springs, was charged with DWI- alcohol, rear lamp violation, and DWI of driving after consumption under 21 years old provisional. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 2224 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone, was charged with provisional license. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 165 Beulah Land Ln, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A female suspect, 83, of 163 Shadowline Dr, was charged with driving while impaired. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 369 Madison Av, Apt 103, in Boone, was charged with DWI of alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.