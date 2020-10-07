Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 27 – October 4

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4:43 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. September 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2282 N.C. Highway 18 South, Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

September 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 6245 Greedy Highway, Hickory, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1519 Shell Creek Road, Ferguson, was charged with non-support of a child. Cash bond: $200. Court date: October 22.

September 30

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 901 Snyder Branch Road, Todd.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 1351 Pine Branch Road, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 22.

October 1

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 275 Hickory Lane, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test. Secured bond: $12,500. Court date: October 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 22.

October 2

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone. A Honda Element was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 226 Martin Lane, Boone. Two bicycles were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 214 Watson Street, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 15.

October 3

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Highway 321 South in Blowing Rock. Political signs were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft from a building were reported at 393 Trillium Ridge, Boone. A flat-screen television was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of 110 East 24 th Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 20.

Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 20. ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1820 James Street, Durham, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, fleeing/eluding arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 1033 Seven Oaks Road, Boone, was charged with failure to heed to lights or siren. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

October 4

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1581 Ball Branch Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



September 28

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 855 Blairmont Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 612 Drayton Drive, Denton, was charged with speeding and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 13.

September 29

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 117 Silver Queen Lane, Richlands, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 19.

September 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 216 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 306, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 534 Crowe Bottom Circle, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 22.

October 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Paint supplies, a Vizio television, and Sound Core earbuds were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 83 Moxley Hollow Road, Sparta, was charged with shoplifting, stolen property offenses, and trespassing. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 170 Wild Turkey Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: November 13.

October 2

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Fairfield Apartments, 326 Howard Street, Apt. 16-20.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 211 Misty Lane, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 7405 Beech Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and an outstanding warrant. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 19.

October 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 169 Meadow Creek Drive, Spindale, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, carrying a concealed gun, discharge a firearm in city limits, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and injury to property. Secured bond: $77,500. Court date: November 19.