Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 27 – October 3

  • September 27
  • INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock. 
  • INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 10575 Highway 105, Unit 1, Banner Elk. A Honda Accord was reported stolen from the parking lot of Grandview Restaurant. 
  • INCIDENT: Recovered property was found at the AppalCART facility, 305 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 1207 Meat Camp Road, Boone. Dishes, food and towels were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 782 Little Laurel Road, Boone. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 408 Chestnut Street, Burlington, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to appear and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 5. 
  • September 28
  • INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2183 Silverstone Road, Zionville. An LG smartphone was reported stolen. 
  • September 29
  • INCIDENT: Larceny on a construction site was reported at 170 Penley Road, Lenoir. Two 50-pound bags of concrete, a logging chain, a five-gallon can of diesel, four extension cords, a deer camera and battery charger were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 144 Makers Lane, Boone. A flag was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 156 Brown Farm Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12. 
  • September 30
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1349 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap. A scooter was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1708 Lumpkin Branch, Trade, was charged with a probation violation and failure to appear. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: November 15. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 652 Pleasant Hill Road, Lenoir, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 8. 
  • October 1
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 265 Archers Crossing, Boone. A mailbox was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone. Renters reported the landlord taking their belongings out of the residence and kicking the door in without eviction notice. 
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 271 Deer Tracks Drive, Todd. 
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 294 Wildcat Ridge Road, Deep Gap. Squatters were living in the home while the owners were away. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4668 Highway 321, Sugar Grove, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 12. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 945 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 19. 
  • October 2
  • INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at 180 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap. 
  • INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 160 Liberty Hill Road, Vilas. The victim reported damage to her property done by four-wheelers. 
  • October 3
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 802 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A vehicle was damaged in a hit and run. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 307 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove. A wallet was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 241 Deer Tracks Drive, Todd, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 12.
  • September 27
  • INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1218 State Farm Road, Boone. Miscellaneous food products were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Marin Rift Zone bicycle was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Walk, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A Giant Fathom 1 bicycle and a bike lock were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Unitarian Universal Fellowship Church, 381 E. King Street, Boone. A Black Lives Matter sign, a Black Lives Matter flag and a rainbow flag were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. Various goods were reported stolen. 
  • September 28
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 494 Lofts, 494 W. King Street, Boone. A Trek bicycle was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone was charged with being a sex offender in the presence of a child. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 12. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 201 Sourwood Lane, Fleetwood, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: November 15. 
  • September 29
  • INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt. K, Boone
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt. H, Boone, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communication. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 12. 
  • September 30
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 522 David Sides Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault, drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 12. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 159 Winkler’s Creek Road, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 8. 
  • October 1
  • INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Animal Hospital of Boone, 2773 Highway 105, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Samsung cell phone was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 911 Deerfield Road, Boone. A Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 12. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 588 Highway 105 Bypass, Unit #2, Boone, was charged with reckless driving and running a stoplight. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12. 
  • October 2
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Badcock Home Furniture, 2815 Highway 105, Boone
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Ram’s Rack Thrift Shop, 877 W. King Street, Boone. A wallet, a First National blank check, an insurance card, money, a driver’s license, a debit card, a social security card and a gold necklace were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Plato’s Closet, 173 New Market Centre, Boone. A black skirt was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 219 Green Street, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14. 
  • October 3
  • INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Brian Estates, 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A book safe, a safe deposit box key and jewelry were reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 11.