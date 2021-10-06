Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 27 – October 3
September 27
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 10575 Highway 105, Unit 1, Banner Elk. A Honda Accord was reported stolen from the parking lot of Grandview Restaurant.
INCIDENT: Recovered property was found at the AppalCART facility, 305 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 1207 Meat Camp Road, Boone. Dishes, food and towels were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 782 Little Laurel Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 408 Chestnut Street, Burlington, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to appear and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 5.
September 28
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2183 Silverstone Road, Zionville. An LG smartphone was reported stolen.
September 29
INCIDENT: Larceny on a construction site was reported at 170 Penley Road, Lenoir. Two 50-pound bags of concrete, a logging chain, a five-gallon can of diesel, four extension cords, a deer camera and battery charger were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 144 Makers Lane, Boone. A flag was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 156 Brown Farm Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
September 30
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1349 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap. A scooter was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1708 Lumpkin Branch, Trade, was charged with a probation violation and failure to appear. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: November 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 652 Pleasant Hill Road, Lenoir, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 8.
October 1
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 265 Archers Crossing, Boone. A mailbox was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone. Renters reported the landlord taking their belongings out of the residence and kicking the door in without eviction notice.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 271 Deer Tracks Drive, Todd.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 294 Wildcat Ridge Road, Deep Gap. Squatters were living in the home while the owners were away.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4668 Highway 321, Sugar Grove, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 945 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 19.
October 2
INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at 180 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 160 Liberty Hill Road, Vilas. The victim reported damage to her property done by four-wheelers.
October 3
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 802 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A vehicle was damaged in a hit and run.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 307 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove. A wallet was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 241 Deer Tracks Drive, Todd, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 12.
September 27
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1218 State Farm Road, Boone. Miscellaneous food products were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Marin Rift Zone bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Walk, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A Giant Fathom 1 bicycle and a bike lock were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Unitarian Universal Fellowship Church, 381 E. King Street, Boone. A Black Lives Matter sign, a Black Lives Matter flag and a rainbow flag were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. Various goods were reported stolen.
September 28
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 494 Lofts, 494 W. King Street, Boone. A Trek bicycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone was charged with being a sex offender in the presence of a child. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 201 Sourwood Lane, Fleetwood, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: November 15.
September 29
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt. K, Boone
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt. H, Boone, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communication. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 12.
September 30
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 522 David Sides Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault, drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 159 Winkler’s Creek Road, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 8.
October 1
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Animal Hospital of Boone, 2773 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Samsung cell phone was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 911 Deerfield Road, Boone. A Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 588 Highway 105 Bypass, Unit #2, Boone, was charged with reckless driving and running a stoplight. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12.
October 2
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Badcock Home Furniture, 2815 Highway 105, Boone
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Ram’s Rack Thrift Shop, 877 W. King Street, Boone. A wallet, a First National blank check, an insurance card, money, a driver’s license, a debit card, a social security card and a gold necklace were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Plato’s Closet, 173 New Market Centre, Boone. A black skirt was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 219 Green Street, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 3
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Brian Estates, 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A book safe, a safe deposit box key and jewelry were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 11.
