Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, September 20 – September 26
September 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 3118 Opal Place, Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
September 22
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 2695 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas. Several tools, a drill, a sand blaster, a toolbox and parts for a trackhoe were reported stolen.
September 23
INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 2340 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas. A Ford F-150 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 1046 Deerfield Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny and simple assault were reported at 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock. $250 was reported stolen out of the victim’s purse.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 270 Mesa Circle, Unit 1, Boone. An iPhone 12 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 67, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 1.
September 24
INCIDENT: Interfering with an electronic monitoring device was reported at Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: A warrant for being intoxicated and disruptive was served at 1638 Main Street, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Three warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number were served at the Watauga County Jail, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at 9872 NC Highway 105 South, Unit 6, Banner Elk. Two catalytic converters were cut off of two vehicles.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4310 US Highway 421 North, Vilas. Two kayaks were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 496 Homespun Hills, Boone. A pair of 20×50 high power binoculars was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was charged with two counts of probation violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1638 S. Main Street, Blowing Rock, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 4.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2228 N. Pine Run, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 12.
September 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 854 Niley Cook Road, Blowing Rock. A JBL boombox speaker and a pair of Jordan 1 Retro High Tops were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 130 Sunnyview Circle, Matthews, was charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
September 26
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 343 Estates Drive, Boone. The victim reported fraudulent charges were made on her credit card.
September 20
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Lowe’s Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.
September 21
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 526 Stadium Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats and simple assault were reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1514, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A Specialized Pitch bicycle was reported stolen.
September 22
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1340 W. King Street, Boone. A Kawasaki KLX250 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A Rock Hopper bicycle and bike lock were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Peak of Boone Apartments, 199 Highway 105 Extension, Boone. A Cannondale Catalyst bicycle and bike lock were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at Osaka, 214 Southgate Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 4.
September 23
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Los Arcoiris Mexican Restaurant, 168 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A wallet/purse and money were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A Rock Hopper bicycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 560 Wilson Lane Extension, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct, drug equipment violations and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 154 Sunset Circle, Elk Park, was charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 260 Adams Lane, Apt. 2D, Boone, was charged with hit and run and unsafe movement. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
September 24
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 215, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2463 Highway 421 South, Boone. Three catalytic converters were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported at Townplace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 134 Horn Avenue, Apt. 28, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 171 Burrell Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 111 Wildwood Road NE, Lenoir, was charged with driving under the influence and unsafe movement. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 812 Fox Hollow Road, Mountain City, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 119 Whitt Street, Bristol, Virginia, was charged with disorderly conduct, drug/narcotic violations and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: November 12.
September 25
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Cookout, 1179 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Saloon, 489 W. King Street, Boone. A flag pole and a gay pride flag were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Room 215, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 12714 Landing Green Drive, Charlotte, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: November 12.
September 26
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 904 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S20 was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 525 W. King Street, Boone.
