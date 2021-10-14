Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 4 – October 11
October 4
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 131 Shills Mill Road, Boone. A Carter Utility truck was reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 477 Ford Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with three counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: November 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 2242 Quail Ridge Court, Lenoir, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 5.
October 5
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 133 East Cove Lane, Unit A, Boone. A female reported being assaulted by her neighbor.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order and not paying child support. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with failure to appear and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Cash bond: $4,300. Court date: October 11.
October 7
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 161 Swamp Box Road, Boone. A Chromebook computer was reported stolen.
October 8
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 109 Woods Way Lane, Morganton, was charged with failure to pay monies. Cash bond: $388. Court date: October 28.
October 9
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1359 Cobbs Creek Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 120 Dean Lane, Newland, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving without a license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 160 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 146 Anderson Avenue, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 205 VFW Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $524. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 3031 Antioch Road, Mountain City, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of failure to appear, driving with no insurance and not paying child support. Secured bond: $15,400. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 1.
October 11
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 149 Kilmer Drive, Forest City, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: November 30.
October 4
INCIDENT: Credit Card fraud was reported at 359 E. King Street, Boone. A credit card was used to transfer $380.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 357 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 12.
October 5
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 129 Eldridge Lane, Mountain City, was charged with hit and run, failure to reduce speed and driving with an expired registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 12.
October 6
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Plato’s Closet, 173 New Market Centre, Boone. A pair of Lulu Lemon shorts was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1552 W. King Street, Boone. Pac-Sun shirts were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Skyline Terrace, 277 Terrace Lane, Apt. 7304, Boone. A package of clothing was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 319 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with possession of stolen property. Secured bond: $750. Court date: November 12.
October 7
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 301 Highland Avenue, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Comfort Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Room 306, Boone. Jewelry was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 616 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 1429 Union Cross Road, Kernersville, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 30.
October 8
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 235 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Motorola G7 Optimo Max was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Financial abuse was reported at Appalachian Brian Estates, 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 11145 McFalls Drive, Fort Mill, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30.
October 9
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 161 Bobs Mountain Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 165 Summit Woods Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 30.
October 10
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone. A gold ring was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone. Lottery tickets were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 5141 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to comply with license restrictions. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 324 Westin Way, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.
