Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 26 – November 1

November 4, 2020

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. October 26

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 201 N. Westside Drive, Vilas. Two Stihl leaf blowers and two Dewalt drill sets were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 4037 N.C. Highway 105, Boone. A window was busted out of a truck.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 104 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 10236 Highway 105, Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing, discharging a firearm to incite fear and simple assault. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 4918 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 19.

October 27

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 1358 Friendship Church Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 330 Sugarworth Mountain Road, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $605. Court date: November 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 683 Poplar Hill Drive, Dugspur, Virginia, was brought in on a felony fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 136 Hemlock Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 18.

October 28

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 190 Hidden Lane, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

October 29

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1414 Old Bristol Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 293 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone was charged with felony probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 16.

October 30

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 211 Powell Street, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 569 Ernest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: November 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 736 Cashier Road, Dacula, Georgia, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 907 Willow Chase Drive, McDonough, Georgia, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 19.

October 31

INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 166 Rabbit Ridge Run, Vilas. A mailbox was removed from its post.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 121 Indian Springs Road, Boone. Political signs and posters were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of1466 Dulatown Road, Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 16.

November 1

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported on Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 174 Lovie Presnell Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 9771 U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap. A case of Winchester 5.56 ammunition was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 704 Margo Road, Unit B, Boone. An automobile was damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was charged with sell/deliver counterfeit currency. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 12.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 5833 U.S. Highway 421, Mountain City, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 8.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



October 26

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A LG Smart TV, a Bose TV sound bar and various household items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1485 Maudis Road, Bailey, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of Boone was charged with second-degree trespassing and shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 19.

October 27

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 912, Boone. The victim’s social security number was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3693 Charles Dale Drive, Morganton, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 8.

October 28

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 499 Greenway Road, Apt. 302, Boone. A Diamondback bicycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A dog bite was reported at 190 Wood Circle, Boone

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 553 Jefferson Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 122, Boone was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 19.

October 29

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 850 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Trek bicycle was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hardee’s, 344 E. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 644 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 804 State Street, Marion, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 192 Creekside Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and three counts of drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: December 18.

October 30

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various merchandise was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect 23, of 502 Ridge Street, Conway, South Carolina, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 222 Hardin Street, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: November 19.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 107 Amesbury Lane, Cary, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.

October 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 106 Kim’s Way, Boone, was charged with violating a protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 107 Forget Me Nots Trail, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 16.

November 1

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Planet Tan, 643 Greenway Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported in the parking lot of Meadow Hill Apartments, 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 2004 Staghorn Road, Purlear, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane control. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 12.