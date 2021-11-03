Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 18 – October 31
October 25
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: December 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 221 Sharon Avenue, Lenoir, was charged with second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 8.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 688 Windwood Lane, Boone, was charged with making false statements. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: November 12.
October 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. He was held without bond. Court date: December 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with being drunk and disruptive and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 30.
October 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 139 NC DOT Road, Newland, was charged with expired registration and expired inspection. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 1.
October 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 411 Laurel Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $16,000. Court date: December 14.
October 18
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 142 Summer Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 632 Turbyfill Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.
October 19
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 165 Old Bristol Road, Apt. B, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Belk, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. 11 hats were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Arroz Con Pollo, 382 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 174 Youngs Drive, Apt. A, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 4.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1514, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: November 30.
October 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1920 13th Street North, Arlington, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 63, of 329 Academy Street, Jefferson, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 21
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 176 Deck Hill Road, Boone. A cat tree was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1157 US Highway 421, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 3415 Hardin Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 4.
October 22
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Boone Pediatrics, 579 Greenway Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Comfort Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Boone. An Apple watch was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Cupcrazed, 776 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
October 23
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Boone Saloon, 469 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 326 Howard Street, Apt. 3, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 149 Wild Rose Lane, Boone, was charged with trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30.
October 24
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1501, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1501, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 25
INCIDENT: Arson was reported at Boone ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A Jamis Dakar bicycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 200 Pilgrims Way, Apt. 17, Boone, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 4160 Hartland Road, Lenoir, was charged with arson. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: December 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 315 Fontana Circle, Siler City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30.
October 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at AT&T, 1760 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A JBL speaker was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the Greenway Trail parking lot, 200 Casey Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Ramen noodles were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 194 Summer Drive, Boone.
October 27
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Friendship Nissan of Boone, 135 Innovation Drive, Boone. A Beretta 9MM pistol was reported stolen.
October 28
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mr. Tire, 167 Jefferson Road, Boone. Yokohama tires and Michelin tires were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 504 Elam Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 14.
October 29
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Summerwood Condominiums, 286 Faculty Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1705 Paramore Drive, Greenville, was charged with driving under the influence and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1005 Old Mill Creek Court, Raleigh, was charged with liquor law violations and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 30
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 720 George Hege Road, Lexington, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 229 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 147 Sarah Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone. A guitar case and musical instruments were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Turtle Creek West Apartments, 359 Old E. King Street, Apt. 306, Boone. A Hello Fresh package was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 375 Lowe Road, Madison, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
You must be logged in to post a comment.