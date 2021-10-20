Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 11 – October 17
October 11
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 270 IJ Bingham Place, Unit C, Boone. The victim reported his money being used for Visa gift cards and sent to others through the Zelle app.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 30.
October 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with breaking and entering a building. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 14.
October 13
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 456 Avalon Way, Deep Gap. Frozen meat and bones were reported stolen from a residence.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 422 Temple Baptist Church Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 4.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 691 Castleford Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.
October 14
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17.
October 15
INCIDENT: A death was reported at 111 Hideaway Lane, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at Tweetsie Railroad, 292 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 2876 Howards Creek Road, Boone. The victim reported she was scammed into renting a home that was not for rent.
October 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 1.
October 11
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and injury to personal property were reported at 209 Oak Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine were reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny and intimidation were reported at 219 Crossing Way, #301, Boone. A pair of hiking shoes was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Trespassing and shoplifting were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Miscellaneous merchandise was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and shoplifting. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 133 Poplar Creek Estates, Todd, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14.
October 12
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Sally Beauty, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Numerous trimmers and clippers were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 510 Deerfield Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $349,500. Court date: November 10.
October 13
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 219 Crossing Way, Boone.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Clean Eatz, 273 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 434, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 8463 Highway 321, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 17.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 300 Long Shoals Road, Arden, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30.
October 14
INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 249 Wood Circle, Boone. A MacBook Air laptop was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 434 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 30.
October 15
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Birch Tree Apartments, 130 Birch Street, Apt. 10, Boone. A Pokemon card book and an Anime character t-shirt were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 324 Meadow Hill Drive, #63, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 501 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 75, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: November 30.
October 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hokkaido, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A brown leather wallet and cash were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 911 Deerfield Road, Boone.
October 17
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Appalachian Antique Mall, 631 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. Fuel was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at Appalachian Hair Salon, 1064 Meadowview Drive, Suite 10, Boone.
