Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 11 – October 17

  • October 11
  • INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 270 IJ Bingham Place, Unit C, Boone. The victim reported his money being used for Visa gift cards and sent to others through the Zelle app. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 30. 
  • October 12
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with breaking and entering a building. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 14. 
  • October 13
  • INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 456 Avalon Way, Deep Gap. Frozen meat and bones were reported stolen from a residence. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 422 Temple Baptist Church Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 4. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 691 Castleford Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17. 
  • October 14
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: December 17. 
  • October 15
  • INCIDENT: A death was reported at 111 Hideaway Lane, Vilas. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at Tweetsie Railroad, 292 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock. 
  • INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 2876 Howards Creek Road, Boone. The victim reported she was scammed into renting a home that was not for rent. 
  • October 17
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 1.
  • October 11
  • INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and injury to personal property were reported at 209 Oak Street, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine were reported at Circle K, 2200 U.S. Highway 421, Boone. Money was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny and intimidation were reported at 219 Crossing Way, #301, Boone. A pair of hiking shoes was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Trespassing and shoplifting were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Miscellaneous merchandise was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 14. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and shoplifting. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 14. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 133 Poplar Creek Estates, Todd, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 14. 
  • October 12
  • INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Sally Beauty, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Numerous trimmers and clippers were reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 510 Deerfield Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $349,500. Court date: November 10.
  • October 13
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 219 Crossing Way, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Clean Eatz, 273 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 434, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: November 1. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 30. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 8463 Highway 321, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: December 17. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 300 Long Shoals Road, Arden, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 30. 
  • October 14
  • INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 249 Wood Circle, Boone. A MacBook Air laptop was reported stolen. 
  • ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 434 W. King Street, Boone, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 30. 
  • October 15
  • INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Birch Tree Apartments, 130 Birch Street, Apt. 10, Boone. A Pokemon card book and an Anime character t-shirt were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 324 Meadow Hill Drive, #63, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 501 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. 
  • ARREST: A male suspect, 75, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: November 30. 
  • October 16
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hokkaido, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A brown leather wallet and cash were reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 911 Deerfield Road, Boone. 
  • October 17
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Appalachian Antique Mall, 631 W. King Street, Boone. 
  • INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. Fuel was reported stolen. 
  • INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported at Appalachian Hair Salon, 1064 Meadowview Drive, Suite 10, Boone.