Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 30 – December 6

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 30

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $750. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 1256 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $3,789. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 482 Fox Hill Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,403. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 914 Atwood Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $13,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 130 Birch Street, Apt. 12, Boone, was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: December 22.

December 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 831 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. A Sig Sauer handgun and a holster were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $372. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,172. Court date: December 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with cruelty to animals. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 13.

December 2

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 157 Johnathan Way, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with second-degree trespassing and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 26.

December 3

INCIDENT: Carrying a concealed gun was reported at 2937 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 127 Carlin Court, Boone. A Bark Mobile sim cart and various keys were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating a threat of mass violence was reported at Watauga High School, 100 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone. Offender called in a bomb threat to High School.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 251 Rembrandt Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and expired registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.

December 4

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 405 Holiday Hills Road, Boone. Shoes were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1348 Wes Brewer Road, Newland, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1106 York Street, Siler City, was charged with felony weapon law violations. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 155 Bennick Place, Sugar Grove, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

December 5

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 3001 Burney Ford Road, Clarkton, North Carolina, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor aiding/abetting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 28.

December 6

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop on 8600 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license and driving left of center. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mountaineer Village Apartments, 517 Yosef Drive, Boone. A trailer and a golf cart were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

December 1

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Numerous tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 52 High Drive, West Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

December 2

INCIDENT: Larceny and motor vehicle theft were reported at 2968 Highway 105, Boone. A Honda Accord was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 2748 Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 23.

December 3

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Boone Bike and Touring, 774 E. King Street, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 159 Reas Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

December 4

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. A 24-pack of Busch Ice and a bag of Doritos were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Mountaineer Village, 325 Yosef Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit Card/ATM fraud was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow

December 5

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A flashlight, $20 and a rain jacket were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting and trespassing of real property were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various consumable goods were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit Card/ATM fraud was reported at Dos Amigos, 187 New Market Centre, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.

December 6

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at Townplace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A handbag with numerous items was reported stolen.