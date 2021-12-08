Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 29 – December 5
November 29
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2109 Silverstone Road, Zionville. Numerous tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas. Numerous tools, a 2002 red four-wheeler and a small trailer with red painted wood around it were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 324 S. Peace Haven Road, Apt. E, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: January 24.
November 30
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 331 Roby Cornett Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 127 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: November 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 6210 US Highway 19E, Newland, was charged with murder, felony larceny and possession of methamphetamine. He was held without bond. Court date: December 14.
December 1
INCIDENT: A structure fire was reported at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 849 NC Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2376 Old Highway 421 S., Boone.
December 2
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 146 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap. A shopping basket and various grocery items were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of Boone, was charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Cash bond: $388. Court date: December 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 280 Sun View Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: January 27.
December 3
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 151 Glory Drive, Boone. A Toyota Yaris, a moped and the top deck of the apartment were reportedly damaged.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 819 NC Highway 194 N., Apt. 1, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with impeding traffic. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 10.
ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 1309 Pinecrest Street, Mountain City, was charged with breaking and entering a building, theft from a building, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 27.
December 4
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 152 Lester Johnson Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 259 Claudia Street, Blowing Rock. Firewood was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 165 Hodges Road, Deep Gap. The caller stated that a dog was chasing cattle.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 509 Pinnacle Drive, Unit 2, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 259 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault and battery. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 65, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
November 29
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Walk, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 432, Boone. A cat was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft and theft from a building were reported at Children’s Developmental Services Agency Of The Blue Ridge, 2359 NC Highway 105, Boone. A Ford Focus, a hammer and a hand puppet were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Antique Mall, 631 W. King Street, Boone. A gold tennis bracelet, a turquoise necklace and turquoise earrings were reported stolen.
November 30
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A mountain bike was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 269 Ridge Creek Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.
December 1
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Lowes Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 180 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 204, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane control, hit and run, reckless driving, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest and having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: January 27.
December 2
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 179 Isaacs Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 231 Complex Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1204 Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 27.
December 3
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Threats were reported at 142 Summer Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 27.
December 4
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 287 Hardin Street, Apt. 204, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Bank of America, 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 325 Yosef Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 275 E. King Street, Apt. 304, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.
December 5
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Walk, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 526, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 5.
