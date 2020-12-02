Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 23 – November 29

Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. November 23

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 26.

November 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2316 Phillips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: January 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 72, of 6045 Lake Windsor Parkway, Buford, Georgia, was charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: December 14.

November 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 9720 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: December 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 118 Middle Hill Drive, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 18.

November 26

INCIDENT: A structure fire was reported at 2518 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Inhaling fumes and possession of inhalants were reported at Dollar General, 4546 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 513 Green Briar Road, Boone, was charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child and statutory rape of a child. Secured bond: $1,000,000. Court date: January 20.

November 27

INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1255 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with cyberstalking and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 18.

November 28

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and felony embezzlement. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: December 3.

November 29

INCIDENT: Possession of stolen goods was reported at 142 Swamp Box Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 269 Pebble Lane, Todd. A cell phone and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of Boone was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 18.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



November 23

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Waffle House, 881 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Highland Hills Motel & Cabins, 2748 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 940 North Ridge Drive, Boone

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine or device were reported at Cedar Ridge Apartments, 140 Old Bristol Road, Boone. Washer and dryer lids were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 130 Swamp Road, Pantego, North Carolina, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: December 17.

November 24

INCIDENT: Larceny by an employee was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple Assault was reported at Carolina Petro, 1321 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 160 Zeb Street, Apt. 304D, Boone, was charged with larceny by an employee. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 512 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

November 25

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 643 Greenway Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 153 Crossing Way, Apt. 301, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 168 Graduate Lane, Apt. 335, Boone, was charged with obstruction of justice and disclosure of private images by an adult. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: December 18.

November 27

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 165 Robin Lane, #206, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 157 Jonathan Way, Sugar Grove, was charged with inhaling toxic vapors and reckless driving to endanger. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: December 18.

November 28

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hunger and Health Coalition, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at 231 Complex Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was charged with littering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 403 Appaloosa Trail, Bahama, North Carolina, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 146 J. Cress Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: December 7.

November 29

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hodge Mini Storage, 399 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A wallet with credit and debit cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 8290 Gate Parkway West, #126, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.