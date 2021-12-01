Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, November 22 – November 28
November 22
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone. An iPhone XS was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $650. Court date: November 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1509 E. Fairview Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of identity theft. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 18.
November 23
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1525 Vanderpool Road, Vilas. Automobiles were reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of Boone was charged with not reporting a new address as a sex offender. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $5,446. Court date: November 29.
November 24
ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 588 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: December 17.
November 27
INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering was reported at 307 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove.
November 28
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn., 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A Burton snowboard was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 191 Howards Creek Church Road, Boone. A wallet was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 3715 Georges Gap Road, Vilas. A wallet was reported stolen.
November 22
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1790 Highway 421 South, Boone. A North Carolina license plate was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 534, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
November 24
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: December 17.
November 26
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at Watauga Village Apartments, 165 Robin Lane, Apt. 103, Boone.
November 27
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 375 W. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone, was charged with trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 4604 Highway 321, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, communicating threats and harassment of a police K9. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 332 High Knolls Lane, Deep Gap, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 27.
November 28
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An HP laptop was reported stolen.
