Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 31 – June 6

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

May 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

June 1

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny were reported at Wildcat Self Storage, 5762 Old Highway 421, South, Unit 86, Deep Gap. Multiple tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 8979 Highway 105 South, Foscoe. An iPhone 6 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 3936 Railroad Grade Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 17.

June 2

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 194 Johns Lane, Zionville. Multiple auto parts were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 160 Lecka Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with no license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

June 3

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 205 Houston Harmon Road, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 2326 Germantown Road, Moravian Falls, was charged with larceny of a dog, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,600. Court date: June 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 1.

June 4

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 171 John T Drive, Sugar Grove. Three chainsaws and an air compressor were stolen from a shed.

INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at Grandfather Storage, 9872 Highway 105, Banner Elk. Two Vizio televisions were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 194 Johns Lane, Zionville. A truck was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Vanderpool Campground in Zionville, was charged with injury to real property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with driving without a license. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 1.

June 5

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 109 Aho Road, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. A vehicle drove into a closed garage door causing damage.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property were reported at 306 Snyder Branch Road, Todd. An air compressor was stolen and a door was damaged.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 303 Linda Lane, Vilas, was charged with five counts of violating a court order. Secured bond: $56,000. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $518. Court date is unavailable.

June 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 59, of 3228 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 13.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. She was held without bond. Court date: June 30.